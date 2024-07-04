Thailand opens Happy Workplace Centres to combat resignation crisis

The Happy Workplace Centres are tasked with helping SMEs to develop policies, activities and innovation for healthy workplaces, said Department of Industrial Promotion director-general Passakorn Chairat.

The centres are the latest fruit of “SMEs Happy and Productive Workplace”, an eight-year-old project promoting health for 497 enterprises and almost 30,000 employees. Of these, 198 enterprises have become models of healthy workplaces that protect employees from stress and other work-related diseases.

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) launched the project as part of its mission to promote good workplace health for 12 million employees by 2032, said its director of organisational health promotion Phongsak Thongratana.