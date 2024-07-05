  Egg-White Rice: A nutrient-rich, Innovative choice for the health conscious  

This product is low in calories, filled with good-quality protein, high in calcium, complete with dietary fibres, and free of gluten. It is suitable for health-conscious people trying to control their weight, the elderly, and those suffering from diabetes.

Rice is a staple food for Thai people and is always present at every meal. However, consuming too much rice can negatively affect health, leading to weight gain and high blood sugar levels, particularly for diabetic patients who must control their consumption of starch and sugar. Therefore, a research team from the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chulalongkorn University has developed “Egg White Rice” as a rice substitute product to provide an alternative for consumers.

“The research team has developed an alternative type of rice that can control the amount of nutrients by taking 100 % egg white protein through a production process that transforms the egg white protein structure into egg white rice that has the shape, taste, and texture of rice while still maintaining egg white complete nutritional value. It also must not have any negative impact on one’s health” Professor Dr Sirichai Adisakwattana, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, Head of the research project on egg white rice products, and Co-Founder of Thandee Innofood Co., Ltd. Startup, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chulalongkorn University discusses the origin of this novel type of rice under the “eggyday” product name.