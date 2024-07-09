Sleep disorders common amongst physicians, tests show

Sleep disorders are silent threats and surprisingly common, says Dr Jirayos Chintanadilok, a sleep medicine specialist at MedPark Hospital, who recently revealed the results of the “MedPark Save Doctor’s Sleep Quality”, explaining that 80% of 279 participants were diagnosed as suffering from sleep apnea, with 56% falling into the moderate level with breathing pauses from 15 times an hour.

“It's staggering that most participating physicians have sleep apnea at different levels. Heavy responsibilities and shift work can cause sleep disorders that negatively impact performance and patient care effectiveness such as misdiagnosis,” Dr Jirayos said.

He explained that some people might feel that they sleep well because they can fall asleep quickly. In fact, that might be merely because they are tired. Research shows that people with moderate sleep apnea have increased risks of health problems including cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes, brain health, depression, anxiety disorder, and mood swings.

Jaijan Somjai Hiranwatananon, a paediatric neurologist at the National Institute of Health of Thailand who participated in the MedPark Save Doctor’s Sleep Quality project, said that she and her husband - a surgeon, joined the campaign because they wanted to learn about sleep tests and advanced technology.

Both were confident they were in good health and had no sleep problems. They were wrong. The test revealed that she had mild sleep apnea while her husband had a moderate level.