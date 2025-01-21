Bangkokians urged to stay indoors until Friday amid rising pollution

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has urged private companies and government agencies in the capital to allow their staff to work from home until Friday, as air pollution is expected to worsen from Wednesday to Friday.

The BMA had requested similar cooperation for Monday and Tuesday, expecting PM2.5 levels in the city to rise to hazardous levels.

BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala told the press on Tuesday that the BMA wanted to extend the work-from-home period to Friday, so fewer cars would be out on the roads.

Vehicle exhaust is a significant contributor to PM2.5 pollution in Bangkok.