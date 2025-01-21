Bangkokians urged to stay indoors until Friday amid rising pollution

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has urged private companies and government agencies in the capital to allow their staff to work from home until Friday, as air pollution is expected to worsen from Wednesday to Friday.
The BMA had requested similar cooperation for Monday and Tuesday, expecting PM2.5 levels in the city to rise to hazardous levels.
BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala told the press on Tuesday that the BMA wanted to extend the work-from-home period to Friday, so fewer cars would be out on the roads.
Vehicle exhaust is a significant contributor to PM2.5 pollution in Bangkok.
The spokesman advised residents who must leave home or work outdoors to wear masks capable of filtering PM2.5 particles. Additionally, he urged pregnant women, the elderly and individuals with pre-existing conditions to stay indoors whenever possible.
Bangkokians are urged to monitor air quality through the AirBKK app or the website www.airbkk.com.
On Monday, all 50 districts of Bangkok recorded “orange” level PM2.5 pollution, indicating health risks. By Tuesday, two districts had reached the “red” level, signifying hazardous air quality, while the remaining 48 districts remained in the “orange” category.
PM2.5 is fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less. These tiny particles can be inhaled deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, posing significant health risks.