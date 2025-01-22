103 BMA schools cancel classes due to worsening PM2.5 pollution

A total of 103 public schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have cancelled classes for periods ranging from one to five days, depending on their locations, as the capital grapples with worsening PM2.5 air pollution.
Some schools began cancelling classes on Monday, while many others are set to close starting Thursday.
BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt stated that he has authorised school directors to independently decide whether air quality in their areas poses a hazard to students.
If school directors determine that air quality in their vicinity is unsafe, they may close schools for up to three days at a time.
District chiefs are permitted to order closures of BMA schools within their districts for up to seven days at a time, Chadchart explained.
He added that if five Bangkok districts experience red-level PM2.5 air quality for more than three consecutive days, the Education Department can order BMA schools to close for up to 15 days.
Should more than five districts face red-level PM2.5 conditions for longer than three days, the BMA governor may order schools to close indefinitely.
As of Wednesday, Nong Khaem district was the only area to have endured three consecutive days of red-level PM2.5 air quality since Monday.
School directors in the district have cancelled classes on Monday and Tuesday, and the district chief has ordered two additional days off on Thursday and Friday.