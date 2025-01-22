103 BMA schools cancel classes due to worsening PM2.5 pollution

A total of 103 public schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have cancelled classes for periods ranging from one to five days, depending on their locations, as the capital grapples with worsening PM2.5 air pollution.

Some schools began cancelling classes on Monday, while many others are set to close starting Thursday.

BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt stated that he has authorised school directors to independently decide whether air quality in their areas poses a hazard to students.

If school directors determine that air quality in their vicinity is unsafe, they may close schools for up to three days at a time.