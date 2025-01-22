Unregistered trucks banned from Bangkok streets on Thursday and Friday

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has banned unregistered trucks from entering nine inner Bangkok districts on Thursday and Friday to prevent their emissions from worsening already high PM2.5 pollution levels.
BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt explained that the measure, which targets trucks starting from six-wheelers, is part of the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) initiative.
Chadchart noted that the LEZ measure complements the work-from-home policy for Thursday and Friday, days when air quality across most parts of Bangkok is expected to deteriorate to hazardous red-level PM2.5 due to poor air circulation. Air flow conditions are expected to improve on Saturday, leading to a gradual easing of PM2.5 levels.
From midnight on Wednesday to midnight on Friday, unregistered six-wheel trucks and larger vehicles are prohibited from entering nine districts within the Ratchadapisek ring road and from passing through 13 outer districts.
Only trucks registered online with the BMA, confirming they have undergone proper maintenance to reduce emissions, will be permitted within the LEZ during this period. Chadchart added that 32,000 trucks have so far registered under this programme.
The governor reported that air quality in Bangkok has not improved, with five districts—Phasi Charoen, Nong Khaem, Bang Bon, Bang Khunthien, and Thawi Watthana—recording red-level PM2.5 on Wednesday.
Additionally, two burning sites were detected in Sai Mai and Nong Chok districts, where weed or rubbish fires were promptly extinguished.
Chadchart urged Bangkok residents to alert the BMA immediately if they witness burning of weeds, fields, or rubbish.