Unregistered trucks banned from Bangkok streets on Thursday and Friday

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has banned unregistered trucks from entering nine inner Bangkok districts on Thursday and Friday to prevent their emissions from worsening already high PM2.5 pollution levels.

BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt explained that the measure, which targets trucks starting from six-wheelers, is part of the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) initiative.

Chadchart noted that the LEZ measure complements the work-from-home policy for Thursday and Friday, days when air quality across most parts of Bangkok is expected to deteriorate to hazardous red-level PM2.5 due to poor air circulation. Air flow conditions are expected to improve on Saturday, leading to a gradual easing of PM2.5 levels.