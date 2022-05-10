The latest news on what's happening in the region

Sun, May 22, 2022

Check out what’s hot in the region on May 10 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Elections Philippines
Marcos, Duterte head for landslide win

Inquirer
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015395


Lockdown China
Beijing further tightens Covid-19 curbs; residents say restrictions amount to de facto lockdown 

The Straits Times
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015396

 

Diplomacy Korea-Japan
Will Korea, Japan be able to reset fraught ties? 

The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015397


Myanmar Crisis 
KNU turns down SAC chairman’s invitation to peace talk for being exclusive 

Eleven Media
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015398

 
Aviation Vietnam
Amid a faltering recovery, aviation authority calls on further support for airlines

Vietnam News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015399


 

 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : May 10, 2022

