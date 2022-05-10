The latest news on what's happening in the region

Elections Philippines

Marcos, Duterte head for landslide win

Inquirer

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015395



Lockdown China

Beijing further tightens Covid-19 curbs; residents say restrictions amount to de facto lockdown

The Straits Times

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015396

Diplomacy Korea-Japan

Will Korea, Japan be able to reset fraught ties?

The Korea Herald

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015397



Myanmar Crisis

KNU turns down SAC chairman’s invitation to peace talk for being exclusive

Eleven Media

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015398



Aviation Vietnam

Amid a faltering recovery, aviation authority calls on further support for airlines

Vietnam News

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015399



