The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on May 16 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Crisis Sri Lanka
Be patient, I will gradually turn the ailing economy around: PM 


-The Island ( Sri Lanka )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015597

 

Defense Cambodia
Cambodia issues defense white paper - first in 16 years - and stamp out rumours of Chinese military presence 


-Phnom Penh Post
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015595

Military Japan
Japan, Britain to jointly develop ASDF’s successor to F-2 fighter jet 


-The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015594


Vaccine Asean
Covid-19: Asean countries agree to mutually recognise vaccination certs 


-The Star ( Malaysia )

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015611

Forestry
Largest-ever World Forestry Congress calls for stronger cooperation


-Korea Herald

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015612

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
 

Rohingyas sneaking into Bangladesh from India now

Published : May 22, 2022

Malay, not Bahasa Malaysia for Asean use, says Malaysia PM

Published : May 22, 2022

Yoon, Biden agree to strengthen comprehensive strategic alliance

Published : May 22, 2022

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese claims victory in Australian election

Published : May 22, 2022

Australian PM Morrison concedes defeat in election

Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 16, 2022

