Thu, May 26, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on May 23 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Travel Myanmar
Three Thai airliners to resume flights from Yangon International Airport

Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015913

 

Ukraine War Cambodia
Hun Sen: Stop Russia sanctions

Phnom Penh Post
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015915

 

Philippines-US
Marcos looking at extending security pact with US 

Inquirer( Philippines )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015938

 

WEF Asean
Asean's future complex amid multiple pressures: ST-WEF panel 

Straits Times ( Singapore )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015917

 

Japan-US
Japan, U.S. clearly state opposition to China, Russia 

The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015934

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Japan to step up discussions on defence budget increase

Published : May 26, 2022

India pledges to continue wheat exports to countries in serious need

Published : May 26, 2022

Chinese firm setting up Cambodian SEZ’s largest tyre plant

Published : May 26, 2022

Train on new China-Myanmar route will arrive in Mandalay in 15 days

Published : May 26, 2022

World Bank rules out new loan to Sri Lanka until it gets its policy framework in order

Published : May 26, 2022

Published : May 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

