The latest news on what's happening in the region

Thu, June 02, 2022

international

Check out what’s hot in the region on May 30 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Myanmar Crisis
SAC’s peace negotiation team signs agreements with KNU/KNLA (PC) after 3 days of talks 


Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016100

 

Economy China
Shanghai announces action plan for economic recovery 


China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016099

 

Jobs Japan
Japanese govt to help 1 mil. people develop skills, find jobs 

The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016106


Food Bhutan
Sugar import restriction could hit Bhutanese industries 

Kuensel ( Bhutan )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016089


Work S Korea
Remote work tests S. Korea's corporate hierarchy, culture 

Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016090

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
By : THE NATION

