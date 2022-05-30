The latest news on what's happening in the region

Myanmar Crisis
SAC’s peace negotiation team signs agreements with KNU/KNLA (PC) after 3 days of talks
Eleven Media ( Myanmar )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016100
Economy China
Shanghai announces action plan for economic recovery
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016099
Jobs Japan
Japanese govt to help 1 mil. people develop skills, find jobs
The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016106
Food Bhutan
Sugar import restriction could hit Bhutanese industries
Kuensel ( Bhutan )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016089
Work S Korea
Remote work tests S. Korea's corporate hierarchy, culture
Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016090
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : May 30, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022