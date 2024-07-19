Recharge and Reconnect With Thailand\'s Tranquil Retreats

When the fast-paced, round-the-clock action in big cities becomes too routine, you can find plenty of wonderful destinations to recharge and reconnect to the qualities that make Thailand so unique.



From Chiang Dao’s rustic charms to Sakhon Nakhon’s cultural heritage and Songkhla’s vibrant mix of history and art, each offers a unique experience that invites you to slow down, savour the local life and immerse yourself in Thailand’s natural bounty and rich traditions.



Chiang Dao – For hot springs, mountain caves and crafts

Though just an hour north of Chiang Mai, the mountain retreat of Chiang Dao feels a world removed. Rustic guesthouses sit among fruit plantations in the shadows of Doi Luang Chiang Dao, the stunning, mist-shrouded peak, attracting a crowd that thrives on the back-to-nature energy.

Staying in Chiang Dao is all about exploring caves, going mountain biking and hiking, soaking in free-access hot springs and lounging in hammocks in your downtime.

If you want to hike Doi Luang, book early. The trail is only open from November 1 until March 31 each year, access is limited to 150 visitors per day and guides are required.

There’s plenty to do besides this hike, though. Explore Tham Chiang Dao, with its towering stalactites and stalagmites, and the peaceful temple beside the entrance to the cave. Or trek up the 500 steps to Wat Tham Pha Plong Temple, a mountainside temple that overlooks the nearby valleys. Afterwards, soak away the soreness at the free-to-use Chiang Dao hot springs.



On Tuesday mornings, check out the flea market spanning both sides of Route 107, then slow down to explore Chiang Dao’s budding crafts scene: Musashi for pottery, Shack Cats for snacks and handmade goods and Studio Chiangdao Blue for hand-dyed indigo.