TAT to bring Labubu on a special visit next month

This so-called visit is part of a 1 million baht co-branding effort between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Chinese toy company Pop Mart.
The furry toy’s trip to Thailand starts when it boards a flight in Beijing and arrives to a grand welcome in Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport on the evening of July 1.
Next on Labubu’s itinerary is spending three days exploring vibrant cultural and iconic landmarks like the Grand Palace and Wat Arun. The devil doll will also be seen attending Thai cooking classes, riding a tuk-tuk, cruising down the Chao Phraya River, visiting night markets and even taking a lesson or two in Muay Thai.
Labubu will preside over the opening of a new Pop Mart outlet at the Mega Bangna shopping mall on June 5 and launch the Pop Mart LABUBU x Amazing Thailand Special Edition collectable.
Fans who spend more than 10,000 baht on Labubu-related items will be allowed to get close to the celebrity doll and even take selfies. Labubu is scheduled to return to Beijing on July 8.
With more than 100 million fans in China, TAT has recognised the toy’s potential as a powerful promotional tool. The authority plans to partner with Chinese travel platforms like Trip.com and Tongcheng to build itineraries inspired by Labubu’s journey.
Labubu fans in Beijing were delighted recently to see the doll show up in traditional Thai attire to promote a cultural event organised by the Royal Thai Embassy. Images of the doll in a pink Thai outfit were posted on Pop Mart’s Facebook page last Saturday.
Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung created the beloved doll as part of his “The Monsters” series. He then went into an exclusive production and sales deal with Pop Mart.
Labubu became one of the trendiest art toys in Thailand as soon as K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban posted pictures of her collection on Instagram.
Some versions of Labubu dolls are now out of production or sold online as expensive collectors’ items.
For instance, a set of six Labubu dolls in the “Exciting Macaron” series is going for 16,000 baht compared to the original retail price of 3,300 baht.
There have also been many cases of online buyers getting fake Labubu dolls or not getting any after payment.