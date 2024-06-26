TAT to bring Labubu on a special visit next month

This so-called visit is part of a 1 million baht co-branding effort between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Chinese toy company Pop Mart.

The furry toy’s trip to Thailand starts when it boards a flight in Beijing and arrives to a grand welcome in Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport on the evening of July 1.

Next on Labubu’s itinerary is spending three days exploring vibrant cultural and iconic landmarks like the Grand Palace and Wat Arun. The devil doll will also be seen attending Thai cooking classes, riding a tuk-tuk, cruising down the Chao Phraya River, visiting night markets and even taking a lesson or two in Muay Thai.