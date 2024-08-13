From Thai Billionaires to Bollywood Stars: Saris Unite Guests at Ambani Wedding

Thai business magnate Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul and his wife, Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a well-known businesswoman, International Olympic Committee member, and philanthropist, were among the distinguished guests.

Named by the Hong Kong edition of Forbes magazine in 1994 as Thailand's third wealthiest Thai of Chinese descent, Dr Somsak is a leading figure in the business world. Khunying Patama is equally renowned for her substantial contributions to sport, education, religion, music, and social welfare.

Joining thousands of global icons and celebrities, the couple made a striking impression in several eye-catching saris. The bridal sari was undoubtedly the highlight.

Ahead of her "vidai", the ceremony in which Indian brides symbolically bid farewell to their relatives before joining their groom's family, Radhika Merchant, 29, changed into an opulent red and gold outfit featuring a woven blouse, lehenga, veil, and embroidered head covering – stunning all the guests. It was another occasion where the sari took centre stage.

As one of India's most iconic and ubiquitous garments, the sari aligns with Hindu culture as a symbol of devotion to Dharma. The intricate design of the sari is what gives it its cultural significance.