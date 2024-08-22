Collectibles go on show at Thai Art Toy Fest

Thailand’s art toy exhibition “Thai Art Toy Fest” is taking place at IconSiam shopping complex in Bangkok this weekend (August 24-25).
A collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand, IconSiam and DDD Collectible Art Toys, this event will see more than 80 art toy makers and studios nationwide showcasing their collectibles that portray the country’s art and culture, history, legends, beliefs and foods.
The highlights are figures of mythical creatures from Thailand’s five regions, described by the organiser as “creatures in folklore, guardians of religious sites, Himmapan creatures at the foot of Mount Sumeru, local creatures, guardians of the environment and sea, and creatures of archaeological sites.
Lucky visitors could receive one of the mythical creatures for free as part of a handout limited to only 100 pieces.
Other featured art toys are figures inspired by the power of incense at renowned temples and shrines nationwide. Sarut “Monomoth” Tangkoonsombati, who was dubbed the most beautiful male wrestler in the world, will attend the event to debut an art toy of himself.
Several talks at the event will allow visitors to demystify the success of Thai art toy makers, who are putting their efforts into promoting collectibles as a soft power.
Visitors can also take part in the painting workshop by three Thai art toy makers and take their very own art toys back home.