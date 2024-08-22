Collectibles go on show at Thai Art Toy Fest

The highlights are figures of mythical creatures from Thailand’s five regions, described by the organiser as “creatures in folklore, guardians of religious sites, Himmapan creatures at the foot of Mount Sumeru, local creatures, guardians of the environment and sea, and creatures of archaeological sites.

Lucky visitors could receive one of the mythical creatures for free as part of a handout limited to only 100 pieces.

Other featured art toys are figures inspired by the power of incense at renowned temples and shrines nationwide. Sarut “Monomoth” Tangkoonsombati, who was dubbed the most beautiful male wrestler in the world, will attend the event to debut an art toy of himself.