Surging popularity of ‘Mo Lam’ offers numerous economic opportunities

Conducted by over 60 staff from "MI Learn Lab" under the Media Intelligence Group, the survey explored consumer behaviour related to Mo Lam fandom across five Northeast provinces: Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Roi Et, Ubon Ratchathani, and Maha Sarakham, involving 614 participants aged 10 to 60.

Findings indicate that Mo Lam concerts generate approximately 10 billion baht annually in Thailand, with over 10 million fans in the Northeast. These high-spending fans, grouped into four distinct categories based on lifestyle and spending habits, present significant opportunities for targeted marketing.

Mo Lam events also positively impact local economies by boosting job creation, visitor numbers, and expenditure on goods and services, according to the survey.

Notably, approximately 78.8% of respondents reported watching Mo Lam performances, either live or online. The region hosts numerous Mo Lam festivals, offering up to 332 days of events and 2,596 performances each year, attracting 2,000 to 6,000 attendees per event, leading to an annual reach of over 8.53 million viewers.

