Exhibition commemorates 10th anniversary of Thawan Duchanee Day

"This year, on the special occasion of the 10th anniversary of Thawan Duchanee Day on September 27, 2024, an honorary exhibition is being held at Siam Paragon, Bangkok. It coincides with the 12th anniversary of our collaboration with the Siam Piwat Group, a partnership that has created a remarkable impact in the art world. Most importantly, this collaboration will help position Thailand as a leader on the global soft-power stage," Doytibet said.

He also said this event is a charity exhibition aimed at raising funds through the sale of artworks and charitable souvenirs, with all proceeds going towards helping flood victims across the country.

The event will feature the sale of valuable artworks, with the funds raised being used to purchase ambulances, rescue boats, and equipment for aiding disaster victims, which will be donated to a rescue team in Chiang Rai.

"Since the establishment of Thawan Duchanee Day, we have continued to organise various activities. Our goal is to support the art community and our fellow artists, aiming to elevate them to a global level. I believe Thai artists are second to none. At the very least, we have received support from the government, private sector, and Siam Piwat, which has provided us with a venue for the exhibition," Doytibet added.

Typically, the Thawan Duchanee Day at the Baan Dam Museum features a variety of activities throughout the day, including merit-making, volunteer-run booths, the Kad Mua Kua Sin (Art Market), performances, and the presentation of the Thawan Duchanee Arts and Culture Prize. This award is established to support and encourage artists and cultural professionals.

Doytibet also highlighted that the exhibition serves as a prelude to the Thailand Art & Culture Expo 2025, which will be held next year.

The inspiration behind the exhibition comes from the title “Mountain Man”, a name given to Thawan Duchanee by Professor Silpa Bhirasri (born Corrado Feroci), the father of modern Thai art.

This marked a pivotal turning point for the “Mountain Man” – from his origins on the fringes of society, struggling for survival in the heart of the capital, to becoming a legendary figure in Thai art to this day.

The exhibition features a collection of his large-scale masterworks on canvas, never before displayed to the public.

It also unveils a special project at the Baan Dam Museum, created in collaboration with guest artists to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Thawan Duchanee Day on September 27, 2024. More than 60 works are showcased.

"Art lovers are invited to explore the exhibition ‘Thawan Duchanee: The Mountain Man Who Created the Cave of Art’ or ‘La grotta dell'arte leggendario Thawan Duchanee’ and admire the invaluable masterpieces of the emperor on canvas.

“Join us in supporting those affected by disasters across the country by purchasing exclusive memorabilia that art collectors won't want to miss.”

The exhibition runs from Monday until October 3, on the fifth floor of Siam Paragon.

Walan Suphakorn