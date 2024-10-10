A century of ‘love and despair’: Neruda honoured in Thailand

Chilean poet, diplomat and politician Pablo Neruda’s enduring influence in the world of literature was marked on Monday at a special event held by the Chulalongkorn University in collaboration with the Embassy of Chile.

The event was held to celebrate the centenary of the Nobel laureate’s iconic poetry collection, “Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair”, the poet’s 120th birth anniversary as well as mark 20 years since the book’s first Thai translation was published.



This seminal work in Chilean literature was first published in 1924 when Neruda was only 19 years old.



Also attending the event, titled “100 Years of Twenty Love Poems and One Desperate Song: Neruda and the ‘Journey’ to Thai Language”, were ambassadors from Mexico, Guatemala, Brazil, Spain, Peru, Colombia, Cuba, and Argentina.



“Translated into many languages, ‘Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair’, reflects the universal human emotions of love, despair, pain and happiness,” Chilean Ambassador Patricio Powell said.