Moo Deng mania: Thailand Post launches adorable postcards, iStamps

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2024

Thailand Post is spreading the charm of Thailand’s beloved baby pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, across the world with a new collection of postcards and iStamps.

Moo Deng’s playful antics at Chonburi’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo have also caught global attention, with more than 38 brands reportedly seeking to capitalise on the phenomenon.

As for Thailand Post’s offerings, Moo Deng fans can start putting in their orders for postcards via the ThailandPostMart website (thailandpostmart.com).

The products will be available from November 6 onwards.

The Moo Deng celebration does not stop at just postcards. Thailand Post is also offering a special edition of iStamps, here customers can personalise their mail with bewitching images of the adorable pygmy hippo.

The postcards and iStamps are a limited edition and can be bought not just online but also at select locations, namely:

  • Central Post Office, Bang Rak
  • Thailand Post Headquarters, Laksi
  • Post Café, Sam Sen Nai
  • Thai Stamp Museum, Sam Sen Nai
  • Thailand Post counter, MBK Centre, Pathumwan
  • Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Chonburi.

 

