First Korea-Thailand Soft Power Festival will be held in Bangkok

Supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Thailand's Ministry of Culture, Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), and the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA), the festival aims to showcase traditional and contemporary cultural expressions from both countries.
The festival is structured into three themes, starting with "Tradition" on day one, followed by "For the Youth," and culminating in "Together with Society," a visit to a children’s facility in Nonthaburi featuring performances and charitable contributions.
A troupe of over 100 Korean dancers will present cultural spectacles, including a royal hanbok fashion show, national flag ceremonies, and traditional Korean dances such as Tae-Pyeong-Mu, Jin-Sae, and Gil-No-Ri.
Thailand’s Ministry of Culture will highlight Thai traditional performances, with additional showcases in Muay Thai and Taekwondo.
The "For the Youth" segment brings together K-POP and T-POP, with KOCCA's popular "On the K" online concert featuring Taemin from SHINee, Secret Number, ONF, and The Boyz.
T-POP group New Country from GMM Grammy and top contenders from the 2024 Thailand K-POP Cover Dance will also perform. A special competition, “Show Your Soft Power,” will see 10 finalists in dance, singing, magic, and Muay Thai acts, demonstrating the talent and passion of Thai youth.
On November 10, KCC, KTCC, the Korea Copyright Protection Agency, and Korean performance teams will visit Rachawadee Home in Nonthaburi, providing entertainment and donating essential items for the children.
With Thailand’s recent launch of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, the festival aligns with Thailand’s goals of integrating soft power into economic development.
Building on last year’s K-Soft Power Festival, this year’s event aims to deepen the cultural partnership between the two nations.
Park Yongmin, Korean Ambassador to Thailand, stated, “Korea and Thailand share a profound friendship and a blend of traditional and modern cultures. This festival will strengthen our bonds and support mutual growth through soft power collaboration.”