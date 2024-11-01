First Korea-Thailand Soft Power Festival will be held in Bangkok

Thailand’s Ministry of Culture will highlight Thai traditional performances, with additional showcases in Muay Thai and Taekwondo.

The "For the Youth" segment brings together K-POP and T-POP, with KOCCA's popular "On the K" online concert featuring Taemin from SHINee, Secret Number, ONF, and The Boyz.

T-POP group New Country from GMM Grammy and top contenders from the 2024 Thailand K-POP Cover Dance will also perform. A special competition, “Show Your Soft Power,” will see 10 finalists in dance, singing, magic, and Muay Thai acts, demonstrating the talent and passion of Thai youth.

On November 10, KCC, KTCC, the Korea Copyright Protection Agency, and Korean performance teams will visit Rachawadee Home in Nonthaburi, providing entertainment and donating essential items for the children.

With Thailand’s recent launch of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, the festival aligns with Thailand’s goals of integrating soft power into economic development.

Building on last year’s K-Soft Power Festival, this year’s event aims to deepen the cultural partnership between the two nations.

Park Yongmin, Korean Ambassador to Thailand, stated, “Korea and Thailand share a profound friendship and a blend of traditional and modern cultures. This festival will strengthen our bonds and support mutual growth through soft power collaboration.”