Float down the centuries at Surat Thani Loy Krathong

Surat Thani will host a unique Loy Krathong Sai festival next week.

The local Tourism Authority of Thailand branch is inviting visitors to sample the festive charms of the Roi Sai Canal at Bang Bai Bai Ecotourism Community on November 15 (Friday).

The Roi Sai Canal is a network of waterways that wind through Surat Thani’s old town, offering a glimpse into a bygone era. Local fishermen and farmers have long relied on the canal for their livelihoods, and traditional boats remain a common mode of transport.

Visitors can explore the area's rich cultural heritage via four main activities:

Boat tours to experience the tranquil beauty of the canal and its surroundings while drifting down the stream.

to experience the tranquil beauty of the canal and its surroundings while drifting down the stream. Firefly watching to witness the magical spectacle of thousands of fireflies illuminating the night sky.

to witness the magical spectacle of thousands of fireflies illuminating the night sky. Local crafts to discover traditional handicrafts, including coconut shell crafts and batik painting.

to discover traditional handicrafts, including coconut shell crafts and batik painting. Delicious cuisine to savour authentic local delicacies.

The highlight of the festival is the Loy Krathong Bai Chak boat cruise through the Ton Chak tunnel. This unique experience allows participants to connect with the community's deep-rooted relationship with the canal.

Visitors to the Loy Krathong event will also be contributing to the conservation of the Roi Sai Canal and sustainable tourism.



