Touring photographic exhibition shows HM the King at work

Celebrations of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 72nd birthday, which fell on July 28, are continuing with a new exhibition “72 years: Telling Stories through Photos” being organised by the Contemporary Photography Foundation of Thailand, according to its chairman Suwat Liptapanlop.

Featuring 109 photographs that capture the King’s royal duties and his dedication to the Thai people, the exhibition opens on November 8 at 1pm at Siam Paragon, Living Hall on the 3rd floor of the mall and will run until November 17.

The exhibition will then travel to Central Korat’s Cen Space from November 20 to December 5 before going on show at Bluport Hua Hin, Proud Thai Activity Area from December 10 to 31.