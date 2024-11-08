SE Asia\'s largest film festival returns with grand opening in Bangkok

The World Film Festival of Bangkok 2024 commenced its 16th edition with a spectacular opening ceremony at SF World Cinema, Central World, on Thursday (November 7).
The festival, organised by the Nation Group, marks its return under the concept "New Horizons", emphasising the Thai government's commitment to promoting cultural soft power and advancing the nation's film industry onto the global stage.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in a recorded address, highlighted the festival's significance: "Film is one of the important soft powers. The government wants to push this matter further. Thai movies are not inferior to those made anywhere else in the world. Thai movies that have had the opportunity to be shown abroad all make foreigners fascinated with Thainess. Film festivals are very important tools. They bring people in the film industry together to exchange opinions with each other."
Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol outlined the government's comprehensive support: "The government, through the Ministry of Culture, has plans to support the Thai film industry in many dimensions. Whether it is supporting the production of Thai films, personnel development in the film industry, and support for film festivals in the country and abroad."
She emphasised that these efforts would "strengthen the country's creative economy" whilst promoting cultural exchange.
Nation Group (Thailand) chairman of the executive committee and CEO Shine Bunnag emphasised the festival's legacy: "Nation Group has initiated the international film festival since 1998, counting continuously for 26 years. It is considered the largest film festival in Southeast Asia and has been accepted internationally."
He added that the festival served as a crucial platform for Thai filmmakers to reach international audiences.
Festival director Donsaron Kovitvanitcha explained that this year's theme, "New Horizons", represents "the starting point in looking for new horizons, stepping into new things, new challenges and positive changes that will happen from now on".
The opening night featured the Thai film, "Regretfully at Dawn", directed by Sivaroj Kongsakul and produced by Pimpaka Towira. The film has already garnered international acclaim at prestigious festivals including San Sebastian and Busan.
The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished government officials and organisational leaders, including Surapong Suebwonglee, vice chairman of the Prime Minister's Policy Advisory Committee and chairman of the National Soft Power Development Committee; Marut Arthakaivalvatee, chairman of the board of directors, Nation Group; Yuthika Isarangkun Na Ayudhya, deputy permanent secretary, Ministry of Culture; Prasop Riengngun, director-general of the Department of Cultural Promotion; Lipikar Kamlungchai, deputy director-general of the Department of Cultural Promotion; Adisak Limparungpatanakij, special adviser, Nation Group; Suwannee Chinchiewchan, SF Corporation chief operating officer; and Dr Thanakorn Srisuksai, Safe and Creative Media Development Fund manager.
The red carpet event drew an impressive roster of Thai and international celebrities, artists, and filmmakers. Notable attendees included actors Ice Natara, Meen Peerawit, New Thitipoom, Kungploy Kanitarin, Neeya Makela, Dylan Bryant, Win Thanat, Michael Vandecasteele, Kanwara Phumchuay, Tammy Kamolporn, Hakim Dolapavijit, Sinchai Eurakarawong, Khaofang (Miss Grand Trang), Tonkla Nipun Kaewruan, and "Joseph" Pharmtharm Gorach.
The festival also welcomed acclaimed filmmakers and industry professionals including Pen-ek Ratanaruang, Kongdej Jaturanrasamee, Nonzee Nimibutr, Anucha Boonyawatana, Nattawut Poonpiriya, Rasiguet Sookkarn, Ma-Deaw Chookiat Sakveerakul, along with international guests Josie Ho, Conroy Chan Chi-chung, Michael Warner (producer - “All shall be well”), and Nelson Carlos de los Santos Arias (director and writer - “Pepe”).
The 16th World Film Festival of Bangkok is supported by the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, Department of Cultural Promotion at the Ministry of Culture, SF Corporation Safe and Creative Media Development Fund, EVA Airways Corporation, Thai Lion Air, Thai AirAsia, China Southern Airlines, Thai Airways International Pcl, France’s ambassador to Thailand, Mercure Hotel Bangkok Makkasan, Public House Hotel Sukhumvit 31, Skyview Hotel Bangkok - M District Sukhumvit 24, Japan Foundation Bangkok, Siam Company Winery Co., Ltd. and 852 Films.
The festival runs from November 7-17 at SF World Cinema, Central World. Tickets are available at SFW Central World and www.sfcinemacity.com, priced from 150 baht, with student concessions at 120 baht.