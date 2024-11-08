SE Asia\'s largest film festival returns with grand opening in Bangkok

The World Film Festival of Bangkok 2024 commenced its 16th edition with a spectacular opening ceremony at SF World Cinema, Central World, on Thursday (November 7).

The festival, organised by the Nation Group, marks its return under the concept "New Horizons", emphasising the Thai government's commitment to promoting cultural soft power and advancing the nation's film industry onto the global stage.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in a recorded address, highlighted the festival's significance: "Film is one of the important soft powers. The government wants to push this matter further. Thai movies are not inferior to those made anywhere else in the world. Thai movies that have had the opportunity to be shown abroad all make foreigners fascinated with Thainess. Film festivals are very important tools. They bring people in the film industry together to exchange opinions with each other."

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol outlined the government's comprehensive support: "The government, through the Ministry of Culture, has plans to support the Thai film industry in many dimensions. Whether it is supporting the production of Thai films, personnel development in the film industry, and support for film festivals in the country and abroad."

She emphasised that these efforts would "strengthen the country's creative economy" whilst promoting cultural exchange.

