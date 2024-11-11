ICONSIAM to host year-end art-toy event

This art-toy event will allow fans of all ages to immerse themselves in a vibrant world of creativity and design.

Kicking off with the popular ROBBiART label – creator of the iconic ROBBi toy from China – ICONSIAM is collaborating with Bangkok Illumination to host a Christmas-tree lighting festival.

Titled "ICONSIAM Bangkok Illumination 2025 x ROBBiART", this event aims to transform River Park into a stunning exhibition of sculptures, culminating in a grand Christmas-tree celebration with the theme "Radiant Reinvention Bangkok Illumination 2025".

This marks the first partnership between ICONSIAM and ROBBiART, elevating the festive experience throughout November and December.

In addition to the ROBBi display, ICONSIAM has partnered with More Dan Art & Toys to present a limited-edition showcase at "Fluffy Wonderland", featuring popular characters such as Famer Bob, Rico, and zZoton.

Notably, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase the ShinWoo Vampire Candy Shop Series Plush Blind Box, available for the first time in Thailand. From November 1-30, visitors to Rassada Hall on the first floor of ICONSIAM can enjoy a daily limited number of exclusive products, along with check-in events offering special prizes.

