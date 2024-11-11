ICONSIAM to host year-end art-toy event

This art-toy event will allow fans of all ages to immerse themselves in a vibrant world of creativity and design.
Kicking off with the popular ROBBiART label – creator of the iconic ROBBi toy from China – ICONSIAM is collaborating with Bangkok Illumination to host a Christmas-tree lighting festival.
Titled "ICONSIAM Bangkok Illumination 2025 x ROBBiART", this event aims to transform River Park into a stunning exhibition of sculptures, culminating in a grand Christmas-tree celebration with the theme "Radiant Reinvention Bangkok Illumination 2025".
This marks the first partnership between ICONSIAM and ROBBiART, elevating the festive experience throughout November and December.
In addition to the ROBBi display, ICONSIAM has partnered with More Dan Art & Toys to present a limited-edition showcase at "Fluffy Wonderland", featuring popular characters such as Famer Bob, Rico, and zZoton.
Notably, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase the ShinWoo Vampire Candy Shop Series Plush Blind Box, available for the first time in Thailand. From November 1-30, visitors to Rassada Hall on the first floor of ICONSIAM can enjoy a daily limited number of exclusive products, along with check-in events offering special prizes.
For the first time in Thailand, the event will also include a Disney Tsum Tsum pop-up store, in collaboration with Loft and The Walt Disney (Thailand). Dubbed the "Bottle of Love" event, it features a range of fun activities, including a Mini Figure scoop challenge featuring 28 iconic Tsum Tsum characters, priced at 1,990 baht, from November 1-17 at the Walkway on M Floor, ICONSIAM.
To encourage further engagement, ICONSIAM is organising the "ICONSIAM Art Toy Treasure" campaign for ONESIAM members, running from November 1-30. Shoppers spending 3,000 baht or more will receive a gift card worth 100 baht for use at participating stores within the event area (conditions apply).
This major art-toy event is part of ICONSIAM's commitment to promoting art and culture, aiming to create a unique destination that blends Thai and international influences, the company says.
The event embodies the concept of "bringing the best of Thailand to the best of the world", positioning Thailand as a leading cultural hub that inspires and enriches experiences for both locals and international visitors.
Additionally, ICONSIAM has collaborated with various partners to deliver exceptional art experiences throughout the year. Highlights include "The Conjuring Universe Tour", a thrilling exhibition exploring the lore of the horror franchise, and the "Modern Guru" exhibition, featuring cutting-edge artwork that integrates technology with visitor interaction.
Both exhibitions are available for viewing at ICONSIAM, with Modern Guru on display until January 5 at the Attraction Hall on the sixth floor.