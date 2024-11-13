Loy Krathong goes digital in Bangkok to protect the environment

The festival at Ong Ang Walking Street, meanwhile, will be held from Wednesday to Friday, and will allow participants to float their krathongs both physically and digitally. Other highlights include cultural performances and a little Noppamas contest.

Finally, the “Rangnam Loy Krathong Digital” at Santiphap Park on Friday will kick off at 6.30pm and give participants the chance to float and admire their krathongs digitally. Discount coupons from the King Power duty free shop will also be available.

Those who prefer to celebrate indoors can float their krathongs at 34 parks across the capital via the website greener.bangkok.go.th.