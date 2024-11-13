Loy Krathong goes digital in Bangkok to protect the environment

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the event at the Pathum Wan skywalk will be held from Thursday to Friday. The event, which runs from 6pm to 11pm, will highlight projection mapping technology that allows participants to float their krathongs digitally.
The “AEON Digital Loy Krathong – Symphony of River” at Bangkok City Hall’s Lan Khon Mueang town square on Friday will take place from 5pm to 11.30pm. The event will feature digital krathong floating, a cosplay contest, food outlets and cultural activities.
The festival at Ong Ang Walking Street, meanwhile, will be held from Wednesday to Friday, and will allow participants to float their krathongs both physically and digitally. Other highlights include cultural performances and a little Noppamas contest.
Finally, the “Rangnam Loy Krathong Digital” at Santiphap Park on Friday will kick off at 6.30pm and give participants the chance to float and admire their krathongs digitally. Discount coupons from the King Power duty free shop will also be available.
Those who prefer to celebrate indoors can float their krathongs at 34 parks across the capital via the website greener.bangkok.go.th.
The “Bangkok River Festival 2024” will offer free shuttle boat rides to celebrate the festival along the Chao Phraya River from Thursday to Saturday.
Shuttle boat rides will allow festival goers to visit several attractions along the river, such as Wat Pho, Wat Arun and IconSiam shopping complex. The services will run from 4pm to 10pm, except on Friday when they’ll continue until midnight.
Two shuttle boat routes covering 10 piers will be available during the period, and boats will leave each pier every 30 minutes: