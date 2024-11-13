Chiang Mai province showcases its cultural heritage

Community Yi Peng Preservation: November 14-16 at Omkoi Municipality Sports Grounds

Yi Peng Loy Krathong Festival in Phrao: November 16, 2024, at Phrao District Sports Grounds

Mae Chaem Yi Peng Festival: November 12-15, behind Mae Chaem Police Station

Fang District Loy Krathong Festival: November 14-16, at Nam Jai Market Grounds, Fang

Retro-Style Yi Peng at Wiang Tha Kan: November 13-15 at Wiang Tha Kan Historical Site, San Pa Tong

Chiang Mai’s Mayor Asanee Buranupakorn of Chiang Mai will officially inaugurate the ceremonial illuminated arches for the Yi Peng Festival today. The municipality has collaborated with professors from the Faculty of Fine Arts at Chiang Mai University to create this year's light display under the theme “Phingkanrat Bhakti: Honoring the Chakri Dynasty and Long Life” in celebration of His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday on July 28.

The light installations include 14 ceremonial arches stretching over 200 metres along Tha Pae Road to Tha Pae Gate. Designed in a contemporary Lanna colonial style, the first and last arches (1 and 14) feature intricate floral patterns inspired by Lanna temple façades, with central decorations including angel figures bearing royal emblems, placed above the Chiang Mai Municipality seal on lotus-based pillars.

Arches 2 to 13 highlight the traditional “Pii Peng” calendar of the 12 Chinese zodiac signs, uniquely modified to replace the Year of the Pig with the Year of the Elephant in Lanna tradition. The arches also incorporate Western zodiac signs, welcoming both locals and international visitors to celebrate the Yi Peng Festival together.

Each archway is adorned with detailed hand-carved Lanna motifs, including traditional floral designs and mythical symbols from local temples like Wat Saen Fang and Wat Buppharam. The meticulously crafted arches are illuminated by multicolored lights, and the entire display is accompanied by traditional Lanna music, creating an enchanting atmosphere that highlights Chiang Mai’s cultural elegance.

This celebratory installation, “Phingkanrat Bhakti,” symbolises the heartfelt loyalty of the Chiang Mai people and their wishes for His Majesty’s long life. The display will remain open to the public for admiration until February.

One of the highlights of the Loy Krathong festival in Chiang Mai is the “Tam Phang Pateet Song Fa Haksa Mueang” activity, where “phang pateet” (small clay lanterns) are lit. According to legend, a white crow laid five eggs, and after they hatched, the mother crow passed away. These five eggs symbolized the five Buddhas, so the wick of the phang pateet is crafted to resemble a crow's footprint in remembrance of the white crow's gratitude and homage to the Buddha. This act also honours the goddess of water, Mae Khongkha, and upholds the cherished traditions of Lanna.

This ceremony is likened to extending life’s light, making it as radiant as a lamp.

Saowakhon Sriboonruang, from the Chiang Mai Urban Conservation Network, explained that lighting phang pateet is a meaningful practice for honouring the city, preserving cultural traditions, and symbolising the extension of life’s radiance. She noted it as a beautiful tradition, preferable to releasing sky lanterns, which many Chiang Mai residents fear. Sky lanterns fall unpredictably and silently, often causing residents to worry about fires if they land on houses, especially during the early morning hours when people are asleep.

The Network also highlighted the need to educate tourists about refraining from releasing sky lanterns and encouraged them to join in the safer, beautiful tradition of lighting phang pateet instead.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand Chiang Mai Office posted on its page that during the 2024 Yi Peng festival, sky lanterns may be released only on November 15 and 16 from 7pm to 1am, and only in designated non-airspace zones.

Releasing sky lanterns in restricted areas is punishable, with penalties of up to five years imprisonment, fines of up to 200,000 baht, or both.