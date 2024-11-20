“Merrier Together” A festive celebration of creativity, joy and vibrant Art

True Digital Park has been continuously evolving its retail space into a vibrant lifestyle hub in the heart of Sukhumvit. This transformation ushers in a new era of living, where everything is seamlessly connected to meet the diverse needs of every family member, offering daily services that align with its ‘life’ Brand Promise through comprehensive lifestyle experiences. With refreshed event spaces and creative activities, True Digital Park ensures every visit is a new and memorable experience.

For the special “Merrier Together” event, visitors will be amazed by a towering, over-4-meter-high balloon, and innovative AR Photo Booths where they can snap cheerful, virtual memories with loved ones. The Merrier Smile-Meter Challenge offers chances to win fabulous year-end prizes, along with various experiences designed to bring joy and fun-tactic memories. Every corner of True Digital Park will sparkle with vibrant art installations, delightful surprises, and festive decorations, creating a warm and merry atmosphere for visitors of all ages.

Shoppers will find plenty to enjoy with exciting promotions. With accumulated spending under specified terms, they can receive gift cards from Tops or Lotus’s Go Fresh, plus exclusive offers from partners like True Money and leading credit card partners.

True Digital Park Life members will enjoy even more perks, including special surprises tailored to enhance their holiday experience. Through these thoughtfully designed rewards and engaging activities, True Digital Park continues to strengthen its position as more than just a destination – it's a vibrant community where memorable experiences are created and shared.

True Digital Park invites everyone to celebrate this season of joy and togetherness at “Merrier Together” from November 18, 2024, to January 4, 2025. Experience the magic of Christmas with art, fun and laughter, while making memories that will last a lifetime. Whether you’re exploring vibrant displays, enjoying interactive activities, or indulging in holiday shopping, this event offers merry moments for everyone. For updates and details, follow True Digital Park Life on Facebook. Let’s make this holiday season truly unforgettable!

#MerrierTogetheratTrueDigitalPark #MerrierTogether #truedigitalparklife #TrueDigitalPark