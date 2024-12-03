Woodland Muangmai: Enchanted forest tells the story of Southeast Asia

Seeking a tranquil retreat from busy Bangkok to recharge your batteries with art and nature?
Woodland Muangmai, just an hour away by car in neighbouring Nakhon Pathom province, offers an enchanting tour through Southeast Asian culture in a huge museum and gardens beside the serene Tha Chin River.
Perfect for a day trip, Woodland invites visitors to explore a forest of exquisite and antique woodcarvings crafted by master artisans and laid out across 142 rai of parkland.
The site is divided into four zones:
The Earth and Heaven Zone features six rooms of wood carvings and seven rooms showcasing wood sculptures of cultural and religious significance.
The Riverside Zone offers a feast for bellies and eyes with its Woodland Kitchen, garden-view terrace, and riverside walks.
The Baobab Zone draws awestruck visitors into the shadow of the world’s largest tree species, the African Baobab (Adansonia digitata).
The Wood Lovers’ Home and Resort Zone offers accommodation for visitors who want to linger longer in the enchanted wood.
The tour starts at Ratchaphruek House, a grand wooden museum of spacious exhibition rooms and towering golden teak staircases.
Here, visitors can admire a monumental carved portrait of King Rama IX, crafted from nine pieces of golden teak. Standing an impressive 9.9 metres tall, this masterpiece was created by the renowned local artist Dante and a team of Thai craftsmen. The work took nine months to complete and is a stunning and intricate tribute to Thailand’s beloved monarch.
Phayung Phayom House next door showcases century-old tree roots and different types of precious wood, such as wild almond (Irvingia malayana), Burma padauk (Pterocarpus macrocarpus) and makha (Afzelia xylocarpa). Also featured is kankrao (Fagraea fragrans), a wood considered auspicious and traditionally used to craft amulets and build homes to ward off evil spirits.
The first room, the Wildlife Room showcases natural, unpainted carvings by Thai craftsmen. The entrance is graced by an iconic piece of Southeast Asian art: a carved depiction of King Jayavarman VII, inspired by the ancient Bayon temple at Angkor in Cambodia. Angkor Wat itself is depicted in a huge wood carving next door in the Cambodia Room. Visitors are invited to stand at its heart for a 3D perspective of the vast ancient temple city. On the left is an eight-armed Lord Vishnu, while the lower section depicts numerous apsaras (celestial dancers) in different postures, each with distinct faces and headdresses.
According to Angkor Wat lore, those wishing to have children should touch the chests of the apsaras to be blessed with fertility.
In the Underwater World, myth and nature intertwine in the carvings of marine creatures like dugongs, fish, and Nagas.
The Highlight Room spotlights the region’s religious roots with a tree sculpture of the Buddha's head, along with carvings depicting Buddhist tales on one side and Ramayana lore on the other.
On the second floor, visitors are welcomed by an impressive Indonesian Garuda meticulously crafted from Afzelia xylocarpa wood, known for its durability and striking grain.
The Hinduism and Brahmanism Room introduces Lord Krishna, Lord Ganesha, and the Trimurti, while the Buddhist Room showcases Guanyin, Burmese Buddhas, and other religious artefacts.
The Christianity Room presents an alternative path to heaven, culminating with the House of Love, a grand hall modelled after a Christian cathedral.
Visitors can also shop for wooden handicrafts and souvenirs at the gift store.
Woodland Muangmai is open 9am-5pm every day including Sunday.
Entry is 150 baht for Thais and 250 baht for foreign visitors.
For more, visit the Woodland Muang Mai Facebook page or website.
Kanokporn Shokjaratkul