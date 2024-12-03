Woodland Muangmai: Enchanted forest tells the story of Southeast Asia

Seeking a tranquil retreat from busy Bangkok to recharge your batteries with art and nature?

Woodland Muangmai, just an hour away by car in neighbouring Nakhon Pathom province, offers an enchanting tour through Southeast Asian culture in a huge museum and gardens beside the serene Tha Chin River.

Perfect for a day trip, Woodland invites visitors to explore a forest of exquisite and antique woodcarvings crafted by master artisans and laid out across 142 rai of parkland.

The site is divided into four zones:

The Earth and Heaven Zone features six rooms of wood carvings and seven rooms showcasing wood sculptures of cultural and religious significance.

The Riverside Zone offers a feast for bellies and eyes with its Woodland Kitchen, garden-view terrace, and riverside walks.

The Baobab Zone draws awestruck visitors into the shadow of the world’s largest tree species, the African Baobab (Adansonia digitata).

The Wood Lovers’ Home and Resort Zone offers accommodation for visitors who want to linger longer in the enchanted wood.