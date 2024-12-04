Tom yum kung gains UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Status

Thailand's much-loved sour and spicy soup, tom yum kung, has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, marking a significant milestone for the country's culinary tradition.
The announcement was made yesterday (December 3) during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Asunción, Paraguay.
This recognition joins Thailand's other cultural treasures on the list, including Khon masked dance, Thai massage, southern Thai dance-drama Nora, and the vibrant Songkran festival.
Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol was delighted at the recognition. “This is a momentous achievement for Thai cuisine,” she said. "Tom yum kung is not just a dish, but a representation of our cultural knowledge and culinary expertise."
The journey to this recognition began in March 2021 when the Thai cabinet resolved to propose Tom Yum Kung for UNESCO's cultural heritage list. Following its national recognition in 2011 as a significant cultural element in the fields of knowledge, nature, and nutrition, the soup has now gained international acclaim.
“This UNESCO listing is an opportunity to promote our cultural soft power,” Sudawan explained. "We aim to stimulate job creation, generate income and create economic stability at both community and national levels.”
Sudawan also shared exciting news about another potential UNESCO inscription.
"On December 4, Paraguay will vote on the nomination of the kebaya, a traditional garment, for inclusion on the UNESCO list," she stated. "We are hopeful that, similar to tom yum kung, the Kebaya—which is jointly registered by Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand—will be recognised as a symbol of our shared cultural heritage."
The Culture Ministry plans to leverage this recognition through various initiatives. These include encouraging media to feature tom yum kung, integrating the dish into tourism programmes, and promoting it at international conferences and events hosted in Thailand.
To commemorate Tom Yum Kung and Kebaya's potential UNESCO inscription, the Ministry of Culture is hosting a three-day event at Bangkok's EmQuartier shopping mall from December 6 to 8. The event will include cooking demonstrations by renowned Michelin-starred chef Supaksorn Ice Jongsiri and Chef Doll from Krua Ban Yisan, a kebaya fashion show, cultural performances, and exhibitions showcasing the history and artistry behind both tom yum kung and Kebaya.
As part of the festivities, visitors can enjoy free tastings of the spicy soup, a kebaya fashion show, and cultural performances.
“This recognition is more than just an accolade,” Sudawan enthused. “It's a celebration of our rich culinary heritage and an invitation for the world to experience the unique flavours of Thailand.”
For more information, visit www.culture.go.th and the Department of Cultural Promotion's Facebook page.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra extended her congratulations via video message on behalf of the Thai government and the people of Thailand, on the recognition of tom yum kung on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
She expressed gratitude to Paraguay for hosting the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage and for inscribing tom yum kung on the list.
"Tom yum kung is a healthy Thai dish rooted in the wisdom and meticulous practices of riverside communities in Central Thailand. Passed down through generations and embraced across all levels of society, it has gained worldwide acclaim, standing as a testament to Thailand’s cultural heritage and a key element of the country's soft power," the PM said.
The dish also reflects a profound understanding of harmonious living with nature. It incorporates health-beneficial herbs, sustainable freshwater shrimp farming, and the conservation of water, soil, and air. The preparation involves careful ingredient selection and the culinary artistry of balancing flavours and nutritional value, she added.
Beyond its role in preserving food security and public health, tom yum kung contributes to Thailand’s overall economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social cohesion. It embodies knowledge and practices that promote well-being and harmony in society.
The PM invited people worldwide to savour tom yum kung at Thai restaurants or explore online recipes to prepare it at home. She encouraged everyone to join this flavourful journey and experience the richness of Thai culinary heritage.