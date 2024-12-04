Tom yum kung gains UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Status

Thailand's much-loved sour and spicy soup, tom yum kung, has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, marking a significant milestone for the country's culinary tradition.

The announcement was made yesterday (December 3) during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Asunción, Paraguay.

This recognition joins Thailand's other cultural treasures on the list, including Khon masked dance, Thai massage, southern Thai dance-drama Nora, and the vibrant Songkran festival.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol was delighted at the recognition. “This is a momentous achievement for Thai cuisine,” she said. "Tom yum kung is not just a dish, but a representation of our cultural knowledge and culinary expertise."

The journey to this recognition began in March 2021 when the Thai cabinet resolved to propose Tom Yum Kung for UNESCO's cultural heritage list. Following its national recognition in 2011 as a significant cultural element in the fields of knowledge, nature, and nutrition, the soup has now gained international acclaim.

“This UNESCO listing is an opportunity to promote our cultural soft power,” Sudawan explained. "We aim to stimulate job creation, generate income and create economic stability at both community and national levels.”



