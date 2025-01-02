Bangkok Bestival 2025: The first festival of happiness of the year

Get ready to indulge in gifts and special activities for Bangkok residents on the first weekend of the new year with the "Bangkok Bestival 2025" festival, now in its third consecutive year.
Enjoy over 15 activities under the themes “Heart-healing Activities” and “Body-healing Activities.”
For those who cherish good deeds:
Make merit, offer alms, and enhance your good deeds to welcome the new year. You are also invited to join a special Dharma talk, “Morning Dharma Sounds, New Beginnings, Life’s Breath, Accumulating Dharma, Life’s Balance,” by Phra Sutheewachirapatiphan (Weerapol), Assistant Abbot of Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimolmangklaram Ratchaworamahawihan (Wat Pho).
Health Enthusiasts:
Jump for Heart: Jump rope for a healthy heart. Join the fun exercise from the Better Me Workshop to improve cardiovascular health, strengthen muscles and bones, and stimulate brain function and the nervous system.
CPR 101 Workshop: Learn essential life-saving skills to handle emergency situations. Understand the correct way to perform first aid and practice using an AED machine to save lives, hosted by the Thai Heart Foundation under royal patronage.
Yoga in the Park & Sound Bath: A class combining yoga and sound therapy. Join Ann Open Yoga and expert sound therapists for a relaxing session in nature, ideal for body recovery, mental balance, and recharging your energy (please bring your own yoga mat).
Nature Lovers:
Nature Journey by NSM: Explore diverse nature spots in the city’s parks, guided by experts from the National Science Museum.
Kids Climbing: A special tree climbing class to build courage, enhance skills, and foster a fun connection with nature, organized by the BIG Trees group.
Additionally, there are several other activities, such as chess in the park, colouring in the garden, enjoying the "Me Suk Farm Market" community market, and heartwarming music in the garden.
Environmental Activities:
SX Waste Management Station: Properly dispose of materials at designated stations for recycling aluminum cans, glass bottles, plastics (LDPE, PP, HDPE), cardboard, black and white paper, beverage cartons, underwear, and electronic waste.
SX Repartment Store: Share and shop donated goods (in good condition). Donate books, toys, school supplies, and student uniforms to support youth in need through three projects of the Mirror Foundation: Mee Suk Hospital Project, Reading Creates a Nation Project, and The Sharing Center Project.
Join us in supporting second-hand goods, with proceeds after expenses donated to the Chaipattana Foundation.
Bangkok Bestival 2025 :Free Admission throughout the 3-day festival from January 3-5, 2025, at four major parks in Bangkok: Lumpini Park, Benjakitti Park, Benjasiri Park, and Pathumwananurak Park.
Friday, January 3 @ Benjakitti Park
7am - 8am: Morning Alms Giving
8am - 9am: Yoga in the Park & Sound Bathing
2.30pm - 8pm: Me Suk Farm Market
4pm - 5.30pm: Yoga in the Park & Sound Bathing
5pm - 6.30pm: Heartwarming Music in the Park
Saturday, January 4
8am - 9.30am: Yoga in the Park & Sound Bathing (Benjakitti Park)
10am - 12pm: Kids Climbing (Benjakitti Park)
10am - 12pm: Chess Kids Club (Benjakitti Park & Lumpini Park)
2pm - 4pm: Kids Climbing & Nature Journey by NSM (Benjakitti Park)
2pm - 4pm: Chess Kids Club (Benjakitti Park & Lumpini Park)
2.30pm - 8pm: Me Suk Farm Market (Benjakitti Park)
3.30pm - 5.30pm: Nature Walk (Benjakitti Park)
3.30pm - 5.30pm: Better Me Workshop I: Nature Journaling (Pathumwananurak Park)
4m - 4.45pm: Better Me Workshop I: Jump for Heart (Indoor Sports Center, Building 3, Benjakitti Park)
5pm - 6.30pm: Better Me Workshop I: CPR 101 (Indoor Sports Center, Building 3, Benjakitti Park)
5pm - 6.30pm: Heartwarming Music in the Park (Benjakitti Park & Lumpini Park)
4pm - 5.30pm: Yoga in the Park & Sound Bathing (Benjakitti Park)
Sunday, January 5
8am - 9.30am: Morning Dharma Talk & Meditation (Benjakitti Park)
1am - 12pm: Kids Climbing (Benjakitti Park)
1am - 12pm: Chess Kids Club (Benjakitti Park & Lumpini Park)
2pm - 4pm: Kids Climbing (Benjakitti Park)
2pm - 4pm: Nature Journey by NSM (Lumpini Park)
2pm - 4pm: Chess Kids Club (Benjakitti Park & Lumpini Park)
2pm - 5pm: Garden Coloring Activity (Benjakitti Park)
2pm - 8pm: Me Suk Farm Market (Benjakitti Park)
3.30pm - 5.30pm: Better Me Workshop I: Nature Journaling (Lumpini Park)
3.30pm - 5.30pm: Biodiversity Survey by Big Trees (Pathumwananurak Park & Benjasiri Park)
4pm - 5pm: Storytelling in the Park (Benjakitti Park)
5pm - 6.30pm: Heartwarming Music in the Park (Benjakitti Park & Lumpini Park)