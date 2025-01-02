Bangkok Bestival 2025: The first festival of happiness of the year

Get ready to indulge in gifts and special activities for Bangkok residents on the first weekend of the new year with the "Bangkok Bestival 2025" festival, now in its third consecutive year.

Enjoy over 15 activities under the themes “Heart-healing Activities” and “Body-healing Activities.”

For those who cherish good deeds:

Make merit, offer alms, and enhance your good deeds to welcome the new year. You are also invited to join a special Dharma talk, “Morning Dharma Sounds, New Beginnings, Life’s Breath, Accumulating Dharma, Life’s Balance,” by Phra Sutheewachirapatiphan (Weerapol), Assistant Abbot of Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimolmangklaram Ratchaworamahawihan (Wat Pho).

Health Enthusiasts:

Jump for Heart: Jump rope for a healthy heart. Join the fun exercise from the Better Me Workshop to improve cardiovascular health, strengthen muscles and bones, and stimulate brain function and the nervous system.

CPR 101 Workshop: Learn essential life-saving skills to handle emergency situations. Understand the correct way to perform first aid and practice using an AED machine to save lives, hosted by the Thai Heart Foundation under royal patronage.

Yoga in the Park & Sound Bath: A class combining yoga and sound therapy. Join Ann Open Yoga and expert sound therapists for a relaxing session in nature, ideal for body recovery, mental balance, and recharging your energy (please bring your own yoga mat).