Lalisa showcases Bangkok’s Chinatown in latest music video

Thailand’s very own K-pop princess, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban of the Blackpink girl group, took the internet by storm on Wednesday when she released a 10-second teaser of her latest song, “Rockstar”.

The teaser of the song, scheduled for official release on Friday, showcases several spots in Bangkok’s Chinatown in the evening, including Yaowarat Road, the New World Banglamphu shopping mall and a tattoo parlour.

Many of her fans commented on the YouTube clip saying that the escalator Lalisa is seen standing on is inside the New World Banglamphu shopping mall.

Once considered one of the most popular malls on Rattanakosin Island, the New World Banglamphu mall has been abandoned for several decades, until recently when the Phra Nakhon District Office announced it was planning to turn it into a tourist attraction.

Another netizen said Lisa’s decision to shoot her music video in Thailand would help promote the country’s soft power and tourism industry.

After Blackpink’s contract was renewed with South Korea’s YG Entertainment last year, Lisa launched her very own artist management company, LLOUD, in February.

In April, she signed up with US record label RCA Records as a solo artist and Rockstar is the first release under the new banner.

The song and its music video will be officially released on Friday at 7am (Thailand time).