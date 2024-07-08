Bangkok Chinatown: A global music star before sexy duet with Lisa

Suga, from South Korean boy band BTS, chose a spot nearby on Charoen Krung Road for the backdrop of last year’s hit, “Haegeum”.

Though released under his solo name of “Agust D”, the video – a gangster story shot in atmospheric Chinatown shophouses – has attracted 77 million views on YouTube since launching on April 21, 2023.

Yaowarat also added a fiery kick to “Spicy”, by South Korean girl group Aespa.

Although Chinatown appears only briefly, three minutes and nine seconds into the video, it helped the hit garner 146 million YouTube views since its release on May 8, 2023.

“Got Me Started” by Australian singer-actor Troye Sivan takes a steamy tour of Bangkok nightlife – including a massage spa – before winding up in Yaowarat. The cocktail of bare flesh, neon streets and dirty dancing has lured 3.6 million viewers since its YouTube debut on September 20 last year.

English alt-pop duo Oh Wonder, aka Anthony and Josephine Vander West, offer a different take on Yaowarat, boarding a tuk-tuk for a nighttime tour in their video "How It Goes". Despite their ill-advised decision to jump off in the middle of the road next to the iconic giant swing, the video has reached 655,970 views since being released on March 10, 2020.