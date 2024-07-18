Film-maker GDH eyes partners in Asia to make impact on global stage

Company CEO Jina Osothsilp said on Wednesday that the film industry in the second half of the year was expected to maintain the same positive momentum as the first half, when 150 movies were shown and earned some 1.22 billion baht (figures from theatres in Bangkok and Chiang Mai only).
Of these, 23 Thai films made 439 million baht and 127 foreign movies made 785 million baht.
Jina said GDH’s hit film “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”, released in April this year, has become overwhelmingly successful, raking in 339 million baht in the domestic markets (172 million baht from Bangkok and Chiang Mai), and some 1.2 billion baht from the worldwide box office.
The film has been screened in 16 countries and territories outside Thailand, including Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong, and is scheduled to arrive in China, South Korea and Japan later this year under a share revenue business model.
Moving forward, Jina said GDH would focus on collaborating with foreign partners under joint investment deals.
“We aim to make our films more premium than other Thai films, by seeking partners both domestically and overseas, who can contribute not only investment but also other expertise to help improve our quality,” she said.
Jina said in Thailand GDH has partnered up with JAI Studios, Raruek Production, and Billkin Entertainment to make three films, while at the international level the company is negotiating deals with partners in South Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
“International partnerships are expected to be finalised next year, under which the partners would support our films in terms of theatres, media relations, and marketing campaigns in targeted markets,” she said.
GDH is also looking into opportunities to make products related to films, such as video games and health products, she added.
GDH, a subsidiary of Thai entertainment conglomerate GMM Grammy, has revised revenue estimates for 2024 from 400 million baht to 590 million baht, thanks to the success of “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”. The company expects to make 600 million baht revenue in 2025.
GDH has two more films to be released this year, namely drama film “The Paradise of Thorns” and comedy film “404 Run Run”. The company aims to release 3-4 films and a TV series in 2025.