Film-maker GDH eyes partners in Asia to make impact on global stage

Company CEO Jina Osothsilp said on Wednesday that the film industry in the second half of the year was expected to maintain the same positive momentum as the first half, when 150 movies were shown and earned some 1.22 billion baht (figures from theatres in Bangkok and Chiang Mai only).

Of these, 23 Thai films made 439 million baht and 127 foreign movies made 785 million baht.

Jina said GDH’s hit film “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”, released in April this year, has become overwhelmingly successful, raking in 339 million baht in the domestic markets (172 million baht from Bangkok and Chiang Mai), and some 1.2 billion baht from the worldwide box office.

The film has been screened in 16 countries and territories outside Thailand, including Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong, and is scheduled to arrive in China, South Korea and Japan later this year under a share revenue business model.