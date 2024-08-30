Enjoy a spooky blend of tradition and innovation in Chiang Mai

Visitors can explore a variety of themed zones, each offering a different flavour of the supernatural, namely:

Amulet Zone: Check out talismans, charms and art toys

Food Zone: Indulge in street food, local delicacies, traditional Thai dishes and ancient sweets, including the intriguing “sacred meatballs” with sacred inscriptions, cooked using auspicious methods and served with a blessed broth

Worship Zone: Pray for blessings

and success at various sites, including the statue of King Rama V and sacred Buddha statues

Charity Zone: Contribute to the community by donating coffins or recycling old clothes into new sportswear for underprivileged students

Fortune Zone: Get your fortune read by famous fortune tellers

Fun Zone: Enjoy traditional fair activities like a Ferris wheel and games like shooting and balloon popping

Horror Zone: Get haunted by spooky venues like the Blood Bridge and Blacklight Tunnel, ghost movies, Ouija board demonstrations and other eerie activities

Music Zone: Rock out to performances by popular artists including Lanna Commins, Gap The Voice, Don The Voice, and Prang Prangtip The Voice.