Enjoy a spooky blend of tradition and innovation in Chiang Mai

After the spine-tingling success of the thrilling “Thailand Goosebump Festival at Makkasan”, the “Thailand Goosebump Festival in Chiang Mai” is returning to deliver more chills and thrills.
Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), this eerie extravaganza transforms the 31,000 square metre historic Chiang Mai Railway Park into a hotspot of horror and intrigue, blending cultural elements and mysticism with modern creativity.
The festival, which runs until Sunday (September 1), promises visitors a unique mix of fear, fascination and cultural reverence, drawing on the rich tapestry of Thai Lanna beliefs and ancestral knowledge.
Visitors can explore a variety of themed zones, each offering a different flavour of the supernatural, namely:
Amulet Zone: Check out talismans, charms and art toys
Food Zone: Indulge in street food, local delicacies, traditional Thai dishes and ancient sweets, including the intriguing “sacred meatballs” with sacred inscriptions, cooked using auspicious methods and served with a blessed broth
Worship Zone: Pray for blessings
and success at various sites, including the statue of King Rama V and sacred Buddha statues
Charity Zone: Contribute to the community by donating coffins or recycling old clothes into new sportswear for underprivileged students
Fortune Zone: Get your fortune read by famous fortune tellers
Fun Zone: Enjoy traditional fair activities like a Ferris wheel and games like shooting and balloon popping
Horror Zone: Get haunted by spooky venues like the Blood Bridge and Blacklight Tunnel, ghost movies, Ouija board demonstrations and other eerie activities
Music Zone: Rock out to performances by popular artists including Lanna Commins, Gap The Voice, Don The Voice, and Prang Prangtip The Voice.
In addition to the activities at the festival site, visitors can also visit nearby temples based on their Chinese birth year, such as:
Snake: Wat Jed Yod
Goat: Wat Phra That Doi Suthep
Dragon: Wat Phra Singh
Rat: Wat Phra That Si Chom Thong
Dog: Wat Ket Karam
People can also visit other notable temples like Wat Pa Daet, Wat Sri Don Muang, Wat Lok Molee and Wat Upakul for success, charm, love and financial prosperity.
The “Chiang Mai Goosebump Festival” is open daily from 4pm to 11pm until Sunday. Entry is free and those who register at the event will be given a blessed thread from Wat Pa Daet for some spiritual protection while getting spooked.