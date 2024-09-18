ONCE takes Thailand to global K-pop cover dance stage

The cover dance team, “ONCE”, has secured their spot as Thailand’s representatives at the upcoming finals of the K-Pop Cover Dance Festival in South Korea.
The team beat more than 130 other teams to emerge victorious at the 14th K-Pop Cover Dance Festival held on September 7 at Samyan Mitrtown shopping complex in Bangkok.
Comprising seven talented male dancers, ONCE had the audiences captivated with their energetic, synchronised performances to South Korean hits like “Siren” and “Boom Boom Bass” by popular boy band Riize. They will be showcasing their impressive skills and passion on the global stage in Seoul on September 29.
A representative from ONCE expressed immense joy and gratitude for the team’s achievement and thanked the event organisers for giving them a great opportunity.
“Despite difficulties in gathering for practice, everybody did their best to make their dreams come true,” he said.
South Korean Ambassador Park Yongmin applauded the global popularity of K-pop, and highlighted the significance of K-pop cover dance contests in fostering cultural exchange and providing a platform for young people to showcase their talents.
Hong Ji-Hee, CEO of the Korea Thailand Communication Centre, commended Thailand’s potential to leverage its K-pop artists, such as Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal, Kunpimook “Bambam” Bhuwakul and Nichkhun Horvejkul.
“These artists are good role models for empowering Thai youth to achieve their goals,” she said.