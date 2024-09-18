ONCE takes Thailand to global K-pop cover dance stage

The cover dance team, “ONCE”, has secured their spot as Thailand’s representatives at the upcoming finals of the K-Pop Cover Dance Festival in South Korea.

The team beat more than 130 other teams to emerge victorious at the 14th K-Pop Cover Dance Festival held on September 7 at Samyan Mitrtown shopping complex in Bangkok.

Comprising seven talented male dancers, ONCE had the audiences captivated with their energetic, synchronised performances to South Korean hits like “Siren” and “Boom Boom Bass” by popular boy band Riize. They will be showcasing their impressive skills and passion on the global stage in Seoul on September 29.