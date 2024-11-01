One Insta post from Lisa generates millions for Victoria’s Secret

A single Instagram post by Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret fashion show last month generated US$1.6 million (54.2 million baht) in media impact value (MIV) for the brand.

The MIV contribution was estimated by Launchmetrics, a US-based firm providing brand performance software.

Thailand’s K-pop sensation from the Blackpink girl group opened the show in New York on October 15 with a rousing performance of her hit, “Rockstar”, before returning for a rendition of “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)”.

Also performing at the fashion show were the “goddess of pop” Cher and South African sensation Tyla.

The Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) website quoted Launchmetrics analysis on Wednesday saying that the lingerie brand’s return to the runway this year after a six-year hiatus piqued the interest of media worldwide, generating $304.8 million in MIV.

MIV is a metric that assigns a true monetary value to marketing strategies across print, online and social media to calculate return on investment, the website explained.

In comparison to Lisa, it took four Instagram posts from Tyla to generate $2 million in MIV, WWD said.