Famous Thai voiceover team to wrap up its iconic career next year

The renowned dubbing team “Phantamit” has announced that it is ending its 33-year-long stint in the Thai entertainment industry in April next year.
Pariphan Watcharanon, the team leader, shared the news with the host of the “Hitstory” show on the Songtopia YouTube channel. He said the team will complete its last voiceover project during Songkran next year.
“I’m over 60 and want to travel and enjoy life a bit,” he said, adding that he will still lend his voice to films, but only on a part-time basis. He also said that his team was waiting for a project with numerous characters to ensure a memorable final contribution.
Phantamit was officially formed in 1995, emerging as a new voiceover group alongside two established teams at the time – Siang Aek (Master’s Voice) and Insee (Eagle).
However, Pariphan said its journey in the Thai entertainment industry began two years earlier with the dubbing of the “Forbidden City Cop”, a Hong Kong comedy film that hit Thai theatres in April 1993.
From there, the team’s reputation grew significantly, boosted by the popularity of CDs and DVDs as well as their humorous approach to dubbing characters.
To date, the team has some 10 voice actors who have dubbed more than 3,000 films, both Thai and international, including “The Storm Riders”, “Shaolin Soccer” and “Kung Fu Hustle”.