Famous Thai voiceover team to wrap up its iconic career next year

The renowned dubbing team “Phantamit” has announced that it is ending its 33-year-long stint in the Thai entertainment industry in April next year.

Pariphan Watcharanon, the team leader, shared the news with the host of the “Hitstory” show on the Songtopia YouTube channel. He said the team will complete its last voiceover project during Songkran next year.

“I’m over 60 and want to travel and enjoy life a bit,” he said, adding that he will still lend his voice to films, but only on a part-time basis. He also said that his team was waiting for a project with numerous characters to ensure a memorable final contribution.