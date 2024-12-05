Beyoncé crowned the pop star of the 21st century by Billboard

In her superstar journey, Beyoncé first stepped into the entertainment industry as a girl group “Destiny’s Child”, and she also got her first on-streaming song on the Billboard Hot 100. Soon after that, she quit the group to become a full new solo artist, breaking many charts worldwide. Especially, ‘Crazy in Love’ made her famous in the first album, called ‘Dangerously in Love’. It debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 charts with over 317,000 albums sold in the first week. Currently, the total of selling albums around the world is approximately 14M copies. Moreover, this album made her nominated and won in the five categories of Grammy Awards.

After her success, Beyoncé continued to release her new single albums ‘B’Day’ and ‘I Am… Sasha Fierce’ contains other hot-hit songs, such as ‘If I Were A Boy’ and ‘Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)’. One of the five songs of the third album also hit popularity, making her one of the female artists who had the most on-repeat songs of the 2000s.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, second-place, explained that her changing song genre from country to pop in late 2010 accomplished her great fame and popularity and made a new history in the entertainment industry. On the other hand, the third-placed Rihanna steeply succeeded in her artistic career as a little teenage music maker who has many popular songs (Since she has not released her new songs for a long time, her music still got on-repeat songs). Most importantly, Rihanna is also the most iconic and charming artist and the pioneer of the brand new pop culture.

