Ed Sheeran\'s Himalayan Adventure: First international star to perform in Bhutan

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayas, Sheeran will perform at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on January 24, 2025. This isn't just another tour stop - it's the first major international concert ever to be held in this Buddhist kingdom, known for measuring its wealth in Gross National Happiness rather than GDP.

The intimate performance will showcase Sheeran in his most authentic form, armed with just his guitar and signature Loopstation. Fans can expect an acoustic journey through his decade-spanning collection of hits, including "The A Team," which recently joined Spotify's elite Billions Club.