Bangkok’s latest green lung unveiled at govt complex festival

The Chaloem Phrakiat Government Complex in Chaeng Watthana is inviting the public to sample Bangkok’s latest green lung at its year-end "D Garden Food & Music" festival.

The festival runs every Friday throughout December from 5pm to 9pm at the Sky Garden on floor 2 of parking building D. Visitors can park for free from 4pm to 10pm or take the Pink Line MRT to the Government Complex Station, Exit 3.

Festival-goers will be treated to live music performances along with 15 popular food and beverage vendors and the chance to win special prizes.

"D Garden Food & Music" will allow people to relax in a fun and festive atmosphere at Chaeng Watthana’s newest public green space, said Nalikatipak Sangsanit, managing director of complex operator DAD.