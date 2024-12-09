Bangkok’s latest green lung unveiled at govt complex festival

The Chaloem Phrakiat Government Complex in Chaeng Watthana is inviting the public to sample Bangkok’s latest green lung at its year-end "D Garden Food & Music" festival.
The festival runs every Friday throughout December from 5pm to 9pm at the Sky Garden on floor 2 of parking building D. Visitors can park for free from 4pm to 10pm or take the Pink Line MRT to the Government Complex Station, Exit 3.
Festival-goers will be treated to live music performances along with 15 popular food and beverage vendors and the chance to win special prizes.
"D Garden Food & Music" will allow people to relax in a fun and festive atmosphere at Chaeng Watthana’s newest public green space, said Nalikatipak Sangsanit, managing director of complex operator DAD.
The 11-storey D building can accommodate 1,600 cars, providing parking for government officials, the public, and the Pink Line’s Park and Ride service while easing traffic congestion on Chaeng Watthana Road. It also links to the government complex’s EV shuttle bus service. A 213-metre skywalk connects the complex to its Pink Line MRT station.
Parking areas at the government complex now incorporate two large sky parks, covering over 8,662 square metres (5.4 rai), making it the largest green space on Chaeng Watthana Road and Lak Si district. The new green lung comprises rooftop sky parks on buildings D (2,789 sqm) and A (5,872 sqm) and a public park (1,701 sqm).
The second floor of building D will also be converted into a recreational area, featuring a clubhouse, event space, and a learning centre.
DAD also plans to add more trees and public park space, as well as a four-lane tunnel and connecting pathway between Buildings B and C. The government complex will eventually feature over 145 rai of green space, making it the largest public recreation facility in northern Bangkok.