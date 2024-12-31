Bangkok\'s outdoor film festival kicks off this Saturday

Cooler weather means outdoor cinema is returning to Bangkok, with this Saturday marking the launch of the “Krungthep Klang Plang” festival. Films will be screened at three locations in the city every weekend for three weeks, until January 19.
This is the third edition of the annual film festival hosted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in collaboration with the Thai Film Director Association, Thai Film Archives and the Happenings magazine.
The fest is sponsored by the Thailand Creative Culture Agency and the Department of Cultural Promotion as part of the “Colourful Bangkok 2024” campaign, which also features free concerts, public seminars and street food fairs.
Screening schedule:
Lan Khon Muang Plaza, Phra Nakhon district
January 4: The Undertaker (2023) – A Thai-Isaan language supernatural horror comedy, a spin-off of the 2017 series “Thibaan The Series”, written and directed by Thiti "Tong-te" Srinuan.
January 5: The Siam Renaissance (Director’s Cut) (2004) – A historical fantasy film directed by Surapong Pinijkhar, based on the 1986 bestseller “Thawiphop” by Thommayanti.
Phadung Krung Kasem Canal, Phra Nakhon district
January 11: Sea Sparkle (2023) – A Dutch drama directed by Domien Huyghe about a teenage girl determined to prove that a mysterious creature lurks in the deep after her father dies in a shipwreck.
January 12: RedLife (2023): A Thai thriller/drama directed by Ekalak Klunson about a criminal and a young student trying to escape the slums of Bangkok while clinging to their dreams of love and belonging.
Lumphini Park, Pathumwan district
January 18: Doi Boy (2023) – A Thai thriller/drama directed by Nontawat Numbenchapol about a refugee who builds a new identity as a sex worker in Thailand and gets caught up in a client's risky scheme that might lead to a better life.
January 19: Solids By the Seashore (2023) – An LGBTQ drama directed by Patiparn Boontarig, depicting an intimate relationship between a young woman from a local conservative Muslim family and a rebellious female artist.
Admission is free. Pre-show activities include short film screenings and live concerts.
For more details, visit facebook.com/thaifilmdirectorpage/