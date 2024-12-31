Bangkok\'s outdoor film festival kicks off this Saturday

Cooler weather means outdoor cinema is returning to Bangkok, with this Saturday marking the launch of the “Krungthep Klang Plang” festival. Films will be screened at three locations in the city every weekend for three weeks, until January 19.

This is the third edition of the annual film festival hosted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in collaboration with the Thai Film Director Association, Thai Film Archives and the Happenings magazine.

The fest is sponsored by the Thailand Creative Culture Agency and the Department of Cultural Promotion as part of the “Colourful Bangkok 2024” campaign, which also features free concerts, public seminars and street food fairs.