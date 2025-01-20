Thai boyband LYKN joins star-studded line-up at CNY Hong Kong Parade

Thai boyband LYKN is set to make its international debut at the 23rd Cathay International Chinese New Year's Night Parade in Hong Kong, much to the delight of its fans.

The event, organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and supported by Cathay Pacific, will be held on January 29 to mark the arrival of the Year of the Snake.

Titled “Unfold a Year of Good Fortune”, this year’s parade will feature 55 performance groups from 14 countries and regions, showcasing a rich variety of cultures and Hong Kong’s vibrant spirit.