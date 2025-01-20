Thai boyband LYKN joins star-studded line-up at CNY Hong Kong Parade

Thai boyband LYKN is set to make its international debut at the 23rd Cathay International Chinese New Year's Night Parade in Hong Kong, much to the delight of its fans.
The event, organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and supported by Cathay Pacific, will be held on January 29 to mark the arrival of the Year of the Snake.
Titled “Unfold a Year of Good Fortune”, this year’s parade will feature 55 performance groups from 14 countries and regions, showcasing a rich variety of cultures and Hong Kong’s vibrant spirit.
International performers include:
Local talent will also take the spotlight, with 12 Hong Kong-based groups, including:
The parade will start at 8pm at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazze, a couple of hours after 18 local artist groups have entertained the crowds and set the stage for a festive atmosphere. The parade will proceed along Canton Road, Haiphong Road and Nathan Road before it ends at the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel.
The Hong Kong Tourism Board said that the parade aims to further solidify Hong Kong’s position as a “Festival Metropolis” and to welcome the Year of the Snake with a grand celebration.