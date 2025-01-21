Thai horror films: creativity that captivates the world

The world has long been familiar with Hollywood and Bollywood and now film jargon has a new addition to its lexicon: “Tollywood”. Created last year, the new word recognises Thailand’s remarkable feat of surpassing Hollywood films in terms of revenue.
Out of the overall film industry market value of 4.485 billion baht generated from the release of 326 films, Thai films captured a 54% market share, generating domestic revenue of 2.438 billion baht from the 54 Thai movies that hit the screens.
This shift reflects the increasing strength of Thai cinema, one that continues to grow. In 2025, Thai filmmakers and studios are set to release 70 films to meet audience demand.
Statistics show that Thai audiences continue to embrace and watch local productions, driving studio revenue growth and encouraging the creation of new films and sequels to cater to fans. Another notable phenomenon is the popularity of Thai horror films, which have become a form of “soft power” admired by international audiences and snapped up for distribution in overseas markets.
Thai films are making greater strides on the global stage. Despite limited production, when showcased at international film festivals such as those in Hong Kong or Berlin, they garner significant interest from buyers and partners, often securing strong sales and favourable prices.
Surachet Assawaruenganan, CEO of Major Join Film and M STUDIO, which specialises in producing and distributing Thai and international films, notes that while Thai romances and romantic comedies are not yet recognised globally, Thai horror films, or supernatural thrillers, have gained remarkable acclaim and popularity.
The charm of Thai horror films also lies in their unparalleled creativity, featuring stories of ghosts that can detach their heads, remove their intestines, or float in the air.
Examples of iconic Thai horror films include “Baan Phi Pop” (“The House of Pop Ghosts”), with its memorable scene of characters diving into water jars to escape ghosts. Its success led to the production of 13 sequels. Another classic is “Phi Krasue”, which depicts a ghost with a floating head and trailing intestines searching for food at night, presented in various versions with unique interpretations across generations.
Looking back at Thai audiences' preferences from past to present, horror and comedy films have consistently been popular, with limited interest in other genres. This trend has influenced filmmakers to focus on creating movies that align with these preferences.
The Covid-19 pandemic, when cinemas were closed and people were forced to stay home, including filmmakers, directors, and screenwriters, gave rise to an opportunity to explore a wide range of content. This exposure led to the development of more diverse and innovative storylines, catering to a broader audience and evolving viewer tastes.
“The pandemic allowed us to consume a variety of content, learn about different genres and adapt to shifting viewer landscapes over the years. During this time, directors, screenwriters, producers, and creators also had the chance to dig deeper and refine their craft,” Surachet told The Nation.
Today, Thai films have more opportunities to showcase their potential. Beyond generating box office revenue in cinemas, they are also being acquired for streaming platforms, especially by global giants that simultaneously launch films in 190 countries worldwide. If a film resonates with audiences, breaking into the global top rankings is entirely within reach. This serves as a gateway for Thai cinema to establish a stronger foothold in the international market.