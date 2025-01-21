Thai horror films: creativity that captivates the world

Examples of iconic Thai horror films include “Baan Phi Pop” (“The House of Pop Ghosts”), with its memorable scene of characters diving into water jars to escape ghosts. Its success led to the production of 13 sequels. Another classic is “Phi Krasue”, which depicts a ghost with a floating head and trailing intestines searching for food at night, presented in various versions with unique interpretations across generations.

Looking back at Thai audiences' preferences from past to present, horror and comedy films have consistently been popular, with limited interest in other genres. This trend has influenced filmmakers to focus on creating movies that align with these preferences.

The Covid-19 pandemic, when cinemas were closed and people were forced to stay home, including filmmakers, directors, and screenwriters, gave rise to an opportunity to explore a wide range of content. This exposure led to the development of more diverse and innovative storylines, catering to a broader audience and evolving viewer tastes.

“The pandemic allowed us to consume a variety of content, learn about different genres and adapt to shifting viewer landscapes over the years. During this time, directors, screenwriters, producers, and creators also had the chance to dig deeper and refine their craft,” Surachet told The Nation.

Today, Thai films have more opportunities to showcase their potential. Beyond generating box office revenue in cinemas, they are also being acquired for streaming platforms, especially by global giants that simultaneously launch films in 190 countries worldwide. If a film resonates with audiences, breaking into the global top rankings is entirely within reach. This serves as a gateway for Thai cinema to establish a stronger foothold in the international market.

