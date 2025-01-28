Park Bo Gum 2025 Season\'s Greetings Pop-Up Space Opens in Bangkok

Launched on Monday, January 20th, 2025, the "PARK BO GUM 2025 SEASON'S GREETINGS" Pop-Up Space is a collaboration between River City Bangkok and THEBLACKSEA. This immersive exhibition offers fans the chance to feel as though they've entered the pages of the photobook alongside Park Bo Gum himself.

The exhibition showcases a selection of photographs handpicked by Park Bo Gum from his 2025 Season's Greetings collection. It also features never-before-seen outfits and props used during the photoshoot, a special message from Park Bo Gum to his Thai fans, and the opportunity to win an unforgettable prize.

Fans who purchase the photobook set will be entered into a draw to win a place at an exclusive Online Fancall Event. Here, 200 lucky winners will have the chance to video call with Park Bo Gum himself!

