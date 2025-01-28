Park Bo Gum 2025 Season\'s Greetings Pop-Up Space Opens in Bangkok

Launched on Monday, January 20th, 2025, the "PARK BO GUM 2025 SEASON'S GREETINGS" Pop-Up Space is a collaboration between River City Bangkok and THEBLACKSEA. This immersive exhibition offers fans the chance to feel as though they've entered the pages of the photobook alongside Park Bo Gum himself.
The exhibition showcases a selection of photographs handpicked by Park Bo Gum from his 2025 Season's Greetings collection. It also features never-before-seen outfits and props used during the photoshoot, a special message from Park Bo Gum to his Thai fans, and the opportunity to win an unforgettable prize.
Fans who purchase the photobook set will be entered into a draw to win a place at an exclusive Online Fancall Event. Here, 200 lucky winners will have the chance to video call with Park Bo Gum himself!
Get a glimpse of the captivating images on display at the pop-up space through this link: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1PYnzpuKtyhyBQaXyVxn5M6VrrLFip035
The "PARK BO GUM 2025 SEASON'S GREETINGS" Pop-Up Space is open to the public for free until February 4th, 2025. Don't miss this chance to see Park Bo Gum's new look and be captivated by this unique experience. The space is located at RCB Artery, on the 1st floor of River City Bangkok.
For more details and information on how to participate in the Online Fancall Event, please visit
https://rivercitybangkok.com/park-bo-gum-2025-online-fancall/.