Bangkok restaurant restores authentic Chitralada Palace recipes

The 10 mouthwatering dishes are:

Parathad Lom (fried tofu stuffed with minced pork and shrimps)

Yum Hua Plee Kung Sod (banana blossom salad with boiled shrimp)

Yum Takhrai Kung Sod (lemongrass salad with boiled shrimp)

Krathong Kung Krathong Mun (pomelo salad topped with fried shrimps)

Moo Siab Sapparod (pork barbeque)

Kai Sam Ang (chicken topped with shredded ginger, chili oil and turmeric sauce)

Kaeng Massaman Kai Sai Som (chicken massaman curry topped with peeled orange)

Kaeng Hang Le Moo (northern Thai pork curry)

Kaeng Chued Moo Med Maeng Lak (soup with minced pork and basil seed)

Nam Prik Makrud Wang Woradit (chilli paste made from kaffir lime juice)

The restaurant's owner, Supapitch Pithayanukul, said the collaboration aims to present the culture of Thai cuisine passed down through the generations.

Each modern-style recipe showcases the presentation, aromas and flavours of authentic Thai food for local and foreign diners, she said.

“These menus reflect culture and creativity in their blend of ingredients from Thailand and abroad,” said the restaurant’s executive chef, Vichit Mukura.

He said he enjoyed deciphering Thanpuying Prasarnsuk’s recipes, explaining that some do not indicate the precise proportions of ingredients.

The collaboration is being offered à la carte, or as a course of six dishes at 4,000 baht, or 10 dishes at 6,000 baht (VAT and service charge excluded).

Diners are advised to reserve their table a week in advance by calling Royal Osha at 02 256 6555.