Bangkok restaurant restores authentic Chitralada Palace recipes

Ten authentic Thai dishes created by Thanpuying Prasarnsuk Tantivejkul, a master craftswoman during the reign of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) have been restored by a Michelin-starred restaurant in Bangkok.
Thanpuying Prasarnsuk served as a master craftswoman at Chitralada Palace in Bangkok for over 40 years.
She passed away aged 83 at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on July 31, 2002.
In a bid to preserve authentic Thai recipes, Chaipattana Foundation has collaborated with Royal Osha fine dining restaurant to restore 10 dishes created by Thanpuying Prasarnsuk. The late culinary expert was mother to the foundation’s secretary-general, Sumet Tantivejkul.
Under the collaboration, 10% of proceedings will be donated to the Chaipattana Foundation.
The 10 mouthwatering dishes are:
The restaurant's owner, Supapitch Pithayanukul, said the collaboration aims to present the culture of Thai cuisine passed down through the generations.
Each modern-style recipe showcases the presentation, aromas and flavours of authentic Thai food for local and foreign diners, she said.
“These menus reflect culture and creativity in their blend of ingredients from Thailand and abroad,” said the restaurant’s executive chef, Vichit Mukura.
He said he enjoyed deciphering Thanpuying Prasarnsuk’s recipes, explaining that some do not indicate the precise proportions of ingredients.
The collaboration is being offered à la carte, or as a course of six dishes at 4,000 baht, or 10 dishes at 6,000 baht (VAT and service charge excluded).
Diners are advised to reserve their table a week in advance by calling Royal Osha at 02 256 6555.