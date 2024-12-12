‘Pad Kaprao’ most popular dish with over 800,000 orders in 2024

According to Foodpanda, Pad Kaprao has earned the title of the “Comfort Food King”, celebrated for its quick and flavoursome appeal and offered in various meat options, typically enhanced with a crispy fried egg or an omelette.

Meanwhile, Khao Man Gai is emerging as a rising star, ranking fourth in orders with over 500,000 dishes and third in search popularity, solidifying its status as a beloved comfort food.

Additionally, Som Tum has been dubbed the “Office Workers' Top Choice”, having notably topped the search list, with its diverse variations showcasing its widespread popularity.

Thomas Von Mossner, managing director of Foodpanda Thailand, remarked that "Foodpanda's 2024 insights from the top 15 most popular street food dishes highlight that, despite Thailand's diverse cuisines, customers still prefer traditional Thai single-dish meals and familiar à la carte options.”

"Recognising Thai cuisine as a key economic driver, Foodpanda launched the 'deals and choices' campaign with three goals: to highlight viral Thai menus to attract customers, to support small and medium-sized restaurant partners for sustainable growth, and to offer discounts to boost domestic spending until January 31, 2025," he said.

The campaign features over 2,175 restaurants nationwide, showcasing over 200 signature dishes, including Thai street food, health-conscious options, and beloved beverages from renowned brands.

As part of the festive celebration, Foodpanda is extending an exclusive year-end offer, with discounts on selected menus and participating restaurants until January 31, 2025. Customers can enjoy an instant 20% discount and an additional 50 baht off with the code ‘HIT50’.

