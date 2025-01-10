Traditional Thai Herbs Offer Relief from Winter Ailments

It is recommended to take 1.5-3 grams four times daily after meals and before bedtime. However, it is contraindicated in pregnant and lactating women, individuals with Andrographis allergies, and those experiencing severe bacterial sore throats.

For muscle aches and pains, the herb Tiliacora triandra can be beneficial. It possesses anti-inflammatory properties and can be taken in doses of 500mg-1g three times daily after meals.

Pregnant women should avoid this herb. Herbal compresses can also provide relief from muscle pain and tension.