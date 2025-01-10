Traditional Thai Herbs Offer Relief from Winter Ailments

As winter approaches and temperatures drop, many individuals experience increased susceptibility to illnesses such as respiratory infections.
Traditional Thai medicine offers a range of natural remedies to bolster health and alleviate common winter ailments.
Respiratory conditions like influenza and sore throats, as well as symptoms arising from air allergies, can often be alleviated through herbal remedies. Andrographis paniculata, for example, is known to effectively relieve cold symptoms, sore throats, and fevers.
It is recommended to take 1.5-3 grams four times daily after meals and before bedtime. However, it is contraindicated in pregnant and lactating women, individuals with Andrographis allergies, and those experiencing severe bacterial sore throats.
For muscle aches and pains, the herb Tiliacora triandra can be beneficial. It possesses anti-inflammatory properties and can be taken in doses of 500mg-1g three times daily after meals.
Pregnant women should avoid this herb. Herbal compresses can also provide relief from muscle pain and tension.
For dry and cracked skin, aloe vera and coconut oil are recommended. These natural emollients can be applied to the skin morning and evening or as needed.
Meanwhile, a traditional Thai herbal remedy known as "Pigad Ya Tri Sarn" is particularly well-suited for winter. This blend comprises three hot herbs – Indian leadwort root (Plumbago indica), Piper ribesoides Wall, and Piper sarmentosum Roxb – in equal proportions. This combination is believed to increase body warmth and promote overall well-being during colder months.