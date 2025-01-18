Sweet success: How traditional rice crackers become a booming business in Chaiyaphum

The process of making rice crackers begins with soaking 6 kilos of sticky rice overnight. The following morning, the rice is steamed and then transferred to a traditional mortar called “Krok Mong” in the local Isaan dialect. In the past, men would use their feet to pound the rice into a smooth paste, though now an electric motor is used to speed up the process.

Once the rice is finely pounded, 3 kilos of sugar, one tablespoon of salt, 100 grams each of black and white sesame seeds and a kilogram of desiccated coconut are mixed in and the mixture is divided and turned into small round portions. These balls are then flattened into discs and left to dry in the sun for at least two days.

Once completely dry, the rice crackers are grilled before being packaged and sent off to retailers in other parts of Chaiyaphum and neighbouring provinces.

Tongyoon Srithong, a member of the rice-cracker-making group, said that each member of the group earns at least 1,000 baht a day from making and selling Khao Pong. This year has been particularly profitable thanks to a large off-season harvest and longer winter.