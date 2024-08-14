Hat Yai tops Agoda’s 9 best budget-friendly destinations in Asia

With several public holidays across the region in the coming months, Agoda analysed booking data between June 15 and July 7 to identify the most affordable destinations for travellers. Hat Yai claimed the top spot, offering an average room rate of just 1,250 baht.

Pierre Honne, Agoda director of partner development in Thailand, said that as travellers sought to recharge before the final months of the year, its latest ranking of the most affordable destinations across Asia was designed to help them make informed decisions and enjoy memorable experiences without breaking the bank.

"Whether it’s for a quick getaway or an extended vacation, these affordable destinations offer a variety of unique experiences that cater to all types of travellers. At Agoda, we hope this list encourages more people to discover new places and see more of the world for less," he said.

Despite their affordability, the report indicated that these destinations offered a wealth of experiences.

Hat Yai, for instance, boasts the Hat Yai Municipal Park with panoramic views and the bustling Kim Yong Market. Yogyakarta in Indonesia presents a rich blend of history and modernity with its ancient temples and vibrant Malioboro Street.

Kuching, Malaysia, offers both cultural and wildlife experiences, including the historic Fort Margherita and the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre. Siargao Island in the Philippines, recently named the 10th best island in Asia by Condé Nast Traveler, is renowned for its pristine beaches and world-class surfing spots.