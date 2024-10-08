Thailand unveils vintage tourism train schedule for high season

The Transport Ministry has unveiled the schedule of tourism trains from October to February, aiming to boost domestic tourism and generate income for local communities.

Three types of train will embark on sight-seeing routes over the next five months, said minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit on Monday. These are the Royal Blossom, Kiha 183, and Second World War-era steam locomotives.

The Royal Blossom and Kiha 183 were donated to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) by Japan and have been refurbished as cosy and stylish tourism trains with full facilities.

Tourists booking the special trains can opt for daytrips or overnight stays, available on weekends, holidays, and special occasions. Suriya said the wide variety of different trip itineraries would cater to every traveller, whether they seek adventure, relaxation, eco-tourism or cultural experiences.