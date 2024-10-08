Thailand unveils vintage tourism train schedule for high season

The Transport Ministry has unveiled the schedule of tourism trains from October to February, aiming to boost domestic tourism and generate income for local communities.
Three types of train will embark on sight-seeing routes over the next five months, said minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit on Monday. These are the Royal Blossom, Kiha 183, and Second World War-era steam locomotives.
The Royal Blossom and Kiha 183 were donated to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) by Japan and have been refurbished as cosy and stylish tourism trains with full facilities.
Tourists booking the special trains can opt for daytrips or overnight stays, available on weekends, holidays, and special occasions. Suriya said the wide variety of different trip itineraries would cater to every traveller, whether they seek adventure, relaxation, eco-tourism or cultural experiences.
The Royal Blossom offers the highest level of luxury and comfort, featuring air-conditioned cabins with 180-degree views to appreciate the scenery. A one-day trip costs 1,799 baht per person and includes meals, drinks, tour guide service, shuttle bus fee, and accident insurance.
The Kiha 183 is for travellers who prefer classic rail adventure, offering both daytrips (1,499 baht) and overnight stays (3,999 baht) to destinations further away from Bangkok. The ticket price includes meals, drinks, tour guide service, shuttle bus fee, room fees, and accident insurance.
The World War II-era steam locomotive offers trips to two historical provinces on special occasions, namely Ayutthaya on Chulalongkorn Memorial Day (October 23), and Chachoengsao on Father’s Day (December 5). Tickets are 329 baht for a normal cabin and 529 to 799 baht for air-conditioned, inclusive of snacks and drinks.
Tour programmes and seat booking are available at any train station nationwide or via the D-Ticket mobile app. For more information, call the SRT’s 1690 hotline.