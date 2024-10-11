5 days of spine-chilling horror in Ayutthaya

The five-day “Ayutthaya Horror Festival”, which wraps up on Monday (October 14), sees Wat Worachettharam temple transformed into a spooky venue, where visitors get to experience terror with a backdrop of the ancient architecture.

The festival showcases Thailand’s rich cultural heritage, featuring stories of beliefs, ancestors and traditional practices. Through the “Charm of Thailand” initiative, the event highlights the unique experiences that Thailand has to offer, including 5 “must-do” activities.

Meanwhile, at the fest, eight captivating activities await visitors: