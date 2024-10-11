5 days of spine-chilling horror in Ayutthaya

The five-day “Ayutthaya Horror Festival”, which wraps up on Monday (October 14), sees Wat Worachettharam temple transformed into a spooky venue, where visitors get to experience terror with a backdrop of the ancient architecture.
The festival showcases Thailand’s rich cultural heritage, featuring stories of beliefs, ancestors and traditional practices. Through the “Charm of Thailand” initiative, the event highlights the unique experiences that Thailand has to offer, including 5 “must-do” activities.
Meanwhile, at the fest, eight captivating activities await visitors:
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) believes that such events offer unforgettable experiences and word-of-mouth buzz, enhancing Ayutthaya’s legendary status. The festival aims to promote night-time tourism, encourage longer stays and generate economic value for both local and regional businesses.
Travellers that fall under the “faith and belief” category are a particularly promising target market as they are known for their longer travel durations and higher spending power.
This festival is expected to provide a significant boost to entrepreneurs in the Central region before the start of this year’s high season.
Admission is free and visitors can register to receive an auspicious thread from Luang Pu Sila Sirichanto at Wat Phra That Muen Hin.
Additionally, participants who dress up as ghosts will receive free rides at the festival.